The Miami Heat had just about the most up and down game as possible against the Magic in the two teams fourth meeting this season. From consistent runs to explosive quarters, the Miami Heat were too inconsistent to get it done at home against the Magic and fall to 0-4 versus their in-state rival on the season and 25-23 on the season.

1. Simone Fontecchio- A+

Jan 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) throws a pass forward as Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) defends during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Talk about putting the team on your back. Fontecchio kept the Miami Heat in this game and looked like the Fontecchio the Miami Heat got early on this season. He had 23 points, 4 boards and 2 assists while carrying the bench unit and helped propel Miami to a lead before the half and spring them back into the game early in the fourth. The spacing and size Fontecchio provided were crucial in Miami's competitiveness against Orlando.

2. Bam Adebayo- A

Jan 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda (93) looks to pass as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends on the play during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Bam was the Heat's best player yet again, but it didn't matter. After a quiet first half, Bam had 12/6/3 in the second half and helped keep the Heat in the game along with Fontecchio. Bam played great defense yet again but couldn't do it all himself. The captain was on fire once again from three as he went 4-7 from beyond the arc, a huge development in his game this season.

3. Norman Powell- D+

Jan 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) takes a shot over Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) and guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Powell struggled yet again. For all the concerns about Tyler Herro's defense, Powell's is arguably just as bad. He was constantly attacked all night and struggled on the offensive end yet again, until the fourth quarter, where he found his groove and helped lead the Heat's comeback attempt which ultimately fell short. Powell had 9 fourth quarter points and a clutch and-1 to cut the game to 6 with just a minute to go, but it wasn't enough. His rough start put the Heat in a hole, and ultimately he needs to be better. That said, he has been battling through injury all season, and the All-Star break can't come fast enough for Powell.

The Miami Heat fell to 0-4 against the Magic losing yet another contest in which they had a lead and they faltered in the third quarter yet again. The Heat must improve their defensive tenacity and offensive efficiency to get back to where they once were.

While the games are played on the court, the other game is being played on the phone as the Miami Heat's front office is doing their due diligence to possibly acquire Giannis.

Miami's next game is in Chicago against the Bulls (1/29/2026).

