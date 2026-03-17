Reggie Miller has had enough of the Bam talk

Reggie Miller, Indiana Pacers legend, wasn't still playing when the Miami Heat won their first, second or third championships. He retired in 2005, a year before the Heat broke through, and a few before the Big Three took the NBA by storm.

But he did compete against the Heat -- and a rookie Dwyane Wade -- in the 2004 playoffs, and he did follow the Heat/Pacers rivalry closely thereafter, whether as a Pacer fan or a TNT broadcaster.

Miller is still in the media, and he was one of those who was irritated by the discourse about current Heat captain Bam Adebayo's unexpected, unbelievable feat, scoring 83 points in a game against the Washington Wizards. Miller was one of the elite scorers of his day, and yet his high was 57 points, back in 1992. So he knows how hard that is, let alone to score 26 more.

So Miller went in on those who don't.

Reggie Miller GOES OFF on people hating on Bam:



"I don't care if its your local church league. You get a chance to go for history you go for it. I'm so tired of all these podcasters and guys who never played the game talking about 'they ruined basketball.' I DO NOT CARE. 83 IS… pic.twitter.com/kGaYdJidM4 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) March 15, 2026

"I don't care if its your local church league. You get a chance to go for history you go for it. I'm so tired of all these podcasters and guys who never played the game talking about 'they ruined basketball.' I DO NOT CARE. 83 IS 83. For (Erik) Spoelstra and Bam to be getting a lot of hate from this, Your hate is misdirected. It should be to the Washington Generals!" Reggie Miller

He was referencing the Washington Wizards, but of course the slip was intended. The Wizards gave up 77 points to Adebayo before any chicanry really started on the Heat side. They always had the option of sending out a decent team against the hobbled Heat, rather than allowing Adebayo to go crazy in the first half, and giving Erik Spoelstra license to let the captain chase records.

Miller isn't the only former great who rushed to Adebayo's defense, after some of the media -- and even some current and former players -- tried to devalue the accomplishment. Joe Johnson. Shaquille O'Neal. The list is long. But Miller might have been the most direct.

Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford on the 'unethical' comments about Bams 83:



Reggie: I'm ok with how everything transpired. He had 31 after 1, 43 at half, and 70 at some point early in the 4th. What do you want him to do? Self impose and bring himself out? I'm sorry. As Malcolm X… https://t.co/uuvR2LxPc1 pic.twitter.com/IYerfPillU — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) March 16, 2026

That's because, unlike many of the critics, he actually.... watched the game. Or rewatched it. But he knew what happened, and wasn't guessing.

I'm ok with how everything transpired. He had 31 after 1, 43 at half, and 70 at some point early in the 4th. What do you want him to do? Self impose and bring himself out? I'm sorry. As Malcolm X would say 'I'm getting the job done.' Reggie Miller

Miller did too, with those comments.

Maybe Heat fans will like him a little better now.