Tyler Herro is often the center of conversation when it comes to the Miami Heat, for better or for worse. But this season, after coming of an All-Star campaign, the question marks that were always there, have came back to light, and the Miami Heat are put in a tough position because of it.

Tyler Herro has rarely been available for the Heat and is on track to play in the least number of games in a season so far even in his injury ridden career. But beyond his availability issues, the Heat have failed to win with Herro going 4-7 in the contests he has been available, and his defense is still a concern.

Simply put, Herro is a liability defensively. Night in and night out, teams mismatch hunt, switch onto Tyler Herro and score with ease. While many may point to Jalen Brunson as a similar scenario, he puts up nearly 30 a night, while dishing out 6+ assists, and simply carries the Knicks on his back. Herro on the other hand has yet to show that he is an alpha, worth the big contract when the offense is too inconsistent to keep up with his defense.

So, if Miami chooses to extend Herro, it can't be at any more than what he is making now, which is around $34 million, the problems, completely outweigh the solutions and the Miami Heat can't afford to continue this Tyler Herro experiment. Try and trade Herro if you can and don't make the same mistake they have in the past, maximize the value, even if it's already down the drain.

So what do our others here at OnSi think?

This has been a nightmarish season for Tyler Herro, proving the Heat were correct to wait to offer him the extension he wanted, just as they were correct not to cave to Jimmy Butler the season prior -- as painful as that experience was. Herro is a skilled scorer with three nagging issues that make paying him too much a huge risk: injury history, defensive deficiencies and playoff struggles. And while context is required for each, this season (just 11 games so far) has shown that Miami can't commit more than two seasons to him beyond his current deal. And not at max money for that term. So yes, they can offer something, but on their terms for the two years (thinking $60 million total, which is in line with his current deal), and if he's displeased, it may be time to move on.

Considering Tyler Herro didn't create a Jimmy Butler-like stink when he didn't get the extension most expected he'd receive prior to the season; his loyalty should be rewarded. Unfortunately, he's lost a lot of his bargaining position due to ankle surgery and the injuries that have plagued him through these first few months of the season, so an extension will have to be team-friendly at this point and all parties know this. Team option at the back end and less money than Herro envisioned after landing an All-Star berth are in his future if he wants to stay, but Miami is where he wants to be. He's proven to be a great teammate and an offensive force when right, but teams aren't going to stop hunting him on the defensive end going forward, which makes it impossible to give him anywhere near a max-level extension.

Our team here at OnSi agrees, Herro is a great scorer, and Miami can offer him an extension, but that extension needs to be on their terms, as Tyler Herro has lost all power in future negotiations.

Tyler Herro has been a great success story in Miami, but a build where he earns max money, will never bring a Championship back to South Beach. Extend him on a team friendly deal, or trade him, in hopes of turning the Heat into contenders again.

