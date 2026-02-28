This Saturday afternoon is pretty Miami Heat centric in the basketball world.

The Heat vs Rockets is nationally televised at 3:30 pm, while some Heat legends, in Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem, are back in the Amazon Prime booth with their analyst hats on.

Tyler Herro joined the crew on the air to discuss some things pregame, as Wade made it clear that one primary issue has jumped out to him when watching his very own team: closing out games.\

"One of the concerns me and UD have about this year is getting in trouble in late game," Wade said to Herro in this pregame interview.

He continued to Herro, "you're a guy who we know can take big shots, make big shots, has taken and maken big shots. That's the area I feel if we want to get to a place where we're out of the play-in, and we're into the spaces we think we should be in, and we need someone to be that person."

Wade closed out his statement with his question to Herro: "Can you tell me how you can become the guy that can close games for us?"

Tyler Herro has agreed all season on this overall take, even though he has been sidelined this year for much of those problems.

In his response to his two familiar Heat faces, Herro actually gave credit to another past Heat player for picking up on some clutch time trends.

"Nowadays, everyone's so caught up in who's gonna take the last shot," Herro started to say. "What I learned a lot from 22, JB (Jimmy Butler), just the way he always made the right play at the end. To have the ball in your hands isn't always about making the game winning shot."

"I think that's the next step in my game, especially late in games trying to finish games, I love to score and I love to get in there and make for myself. But continuing to make plays for others is huge for us," Herro finished saying.

Not only do the Heat legends of the past recognize it, but the general public can see the need for Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo to step up and grab control of this season.

With Norman Powell missing some time, even more weight rests on their offensive shoulders down the stretch. And as Herro told Adebayo today: "We can't keep talking about it. It's about actions at this point."

Seven out of the next eight games being at home in Miami is a good place to start.