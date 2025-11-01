The best shooter in the NBA plays for... the Miami Heat?
What's Italian for surprise?
Well, it's "sorprendere."
That's what Simone Fontecchio has proven to be so far for the Miami Heat, after he was acquired as an afterthought for long-time sharpshooter Duncan Robinson in a deal with the Detroit Pistons. Entering Saturday's NBA play, Fontecchio led all NBA players in three-point percentage with a minimum of five attempts per game; he's at 59.3 percent on 5.4 attempts.
Certainly, the Lakers will take Fontecchio seriously on Sunday night, and that's whether or not Norman Powell (questionable with a groin injury) suits up. Tyler Herro will be out regardless, and the Heat need Fontecchio's floor-stretching ability enough that he's become a rotation fixture.
The Los Angeles Lakers coach, JJ Redick, was a rotation fixture in his day, largely due to his ability to connect from deep. But he's had a problem with his team on the defensive end. In their first six games, the Lakers gave up 38.1 percent shooting from behind the arc, fifth-worst in the NBA>
It's illogical to expect Fontecchio to keep this pace. He shot just 31 percent from three-point range last season, though in his Heat introductory conference call he attributed much of that to injuries and lack of rhythm. The Heat's new more free-flowing offense has allowed him to find rhythm, and he's moved ahead of Pelle Larsson in the rotation.
He may stay there a while. Even with Powell and Herro, Miami needs all the spacing it can get. Fontecchio has shown the ability to flow to open space and get his shot off with a high release point. He's also defended adequately, even in space.
The game with the Lakers will be challenging for a lot of reasons, no less than the expected return of Luka Doncic. While Fontecchio won't match Doncic shot for shot, his accuracy will be important as Miami tries to get to 4-2, and even their mark at 1-1 on a four-game trip.