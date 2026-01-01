The one seeded Detroit Pistons match up with the Miami Heat tonight who are on a three game winning streak heading into the new year.

Detroit got the best of Miami in the first battle this season, in a 138-135 win at the Kaseya Center on November 29th.

The Heat will be without both Tyler Herro and Pelle Larsson for this one.

But let's jump into some keys to potentially coming back home with their fourth win in a row:

1. Miami vs teams with positional size...

Nov 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) vies for position against Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24)

Most of the Miami Heat's rough losses this season have come from teams with similar structures and styles of the Detroit Pistons. Not just overwhelming size at the big man position, but towering height over each and every position. Davion Mitchell is as good as it gets with bothering opposing top point guards, but Cade Cunningham is a different beast. He's 6 foot 6 and physical, which means Miami is going to have to deploy Andrew Wiggins or even Bam Adebayo on that match-up. It's also been tough offensively for Miami to score against teams with size, so setting a tone from three could be needed.

2. An intriguing lineup set to make a comeback.

Dec 19, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) and guard Dru Smith (12) react after a play against the Boston Celtics

As the Heat got closer to full health last game with Adebayo returning and Larsson back in a rhythm, Kasparas Jakucionis was the one to see a slight demotion for the moment. Yet after Larsson unfortunately went down with an ankle sprain against Denver, it seems like Jakucionis is back in the rotation tonight. That Heat second unit has been killing it as of late, but the duo of Jakucionis and Nikola Jovic is one that is extremely intriguing. They've totaled 29 minutes together this season, which resulted in a +23.2 NET rating. The size may not matchup well in that bench group, but Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr, and Jakucionis are all big for their position. If Miami can run in that unit with those two fun passers, it could open things up.

3. The Bam Adebayo-Kel'el Ware combo.

Jan 25, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) and center Bam Adebayo (13)

The Bam Adebayo-Kel'el Ware big man combination has been finding their rhythm for one simple reason: Erik Spoelstra is willing to work through the negatives to get to the obvious positives. The offensive combination is an obvious factor through high-low actions, vertical spacing, and just a building connection. But the key tonight is them as a defensive duo. They won against Denver due to this combo, as Adebayo matched up with Nikola Jokic, and Ware lingered as the perimeter helper. Spo has been getting creative with the defensive structure of this unit, and it'll need to evolve tonight. Ware will get the center match-up while Adebayo will need to lean into perimeter switching on Cunningham or Tobias Harris. If they can wall up that first unit, it's a primary key to winning this game.