The Jaquez Jr. renaissance continues, but others star also for the Heat
Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Grade: A+
To describe everything that went well for Jaime, I would have to write a book. Simply put, he was incredible. Everything was working for Jaquez Jr., and he helped set the tone for the Miami Heat. The game flipped when he first entered then the Heat never looked back. I do not want to sound too much like a broken record, but Jaquez Jr. stood out by continuously making the right plays. He did not get sucked into what the defense wanted him to do but instead imposed his will on the defense in a calm collected way. There was never a moment when Jaquez Jr. was forcing the issue though, he found the perfect balance of being aggressive but also not compromising the offensive flow. His ability to get to the paint then use his footwork to get baskets continues to be impressive. He is also always running the floor and is a key member of countless transition opportunities. Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 28 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal. He continued his hot shooting on the year as he was 9/14 from the floor and 2/4 from three. He also had the play of the night, a filthy posterization to end the first half.
Andrew Wiggins – Grade: B+
I thought this was by far Andrew Wiggins best game for the Heat this year, He once against was seamless in fitting in with the rest of the team. His game might not of stood out as much as Jaquez Jr, Simone Fontecchio, or Bam Adebayo, but Wiggins was huge in this game. When he plays a secondary offensive role playing off ball he excels and is typically efficient. This game was no different as he shot 8/15 from the field and 3/6 from the 3 point line to pour in 21 points. Wiggins is a perfect complementary player not only cause his offense game fits perfectly in that role, but his defense is elite and always dependable. He is one of the most versatile players in the league on the defensive end and watching him pair up with Bam Adebayo is special. Wiggins does not need to be a “star” for the Heat, he just needs to be dependable. He was just that in this game. His final stat line was 21 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and 1 block.
Pelle Larsson – Grade: A
Pelle Larsson had high expectations coming into this season, but before this game had really only logged some garbage time minutes. In typical Erik Spoelstra fashion, a starter went out and he went to someone farther down the rotation to take his place. Larsson excelled in this game. He is similar to Jaquez Jr. that he is relentless and no matter the circumstance he will get every ounce of effort he can for the team. That is contagious and it also gets him some easy buckets to get settled in the game. If Larsson wants to find a way to have a larger role on the team he is going to have to continue taking advantage of his opportunities. I think the biggest key for him to claim a regular rotation spot is his 3-point shooting and he was spectacular in this game shooting 3/6 from the 3-point line. Larsson is a high IQ player and a solid defender, if he consistently knocks down his 3s then there is no reason for him to not be in the rotation.
Other notable grades:
Bam Adebayo – Grade: A
Davion Mitchell – Grade: B
Simone Fontecchio – Grade: A+
Nikola Jovic – Grade: B
Kel’el Ware: Grade: C-
