The Miami Heat Need to Take Their Medicine and Move On

I hate losing.

I don't like tanking.

I don't like when people lose on purpose, and I surely know how it feels to know you're better than your record, or when your performance says otherwise.

But when it comes to the Miami Heat, they have this false reality of what the truth is. "We like our team," “We’re better than being in the play-in,” all the things the fans, the media, everyone has heard.

And as an athlete that's always the mindset, and that's what they're supposed to say, but when the effort on the court doesn't match up, when the players realize they are outmatched, and when the team simply isn't built to contend, you put impossible pressure on these athletes, and the coaching staff.

Simply put, the Heat aren't good enough no matter what anyone tells you.

Let's start here:

The Heat currently have a better record than these NBA teams that tried for at least half the season:



Bucks (questionable)

Blazers (by 1 game)

Warriors (major injuries to 2 best players)

Pelicans (only because they don't have their pick) — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) April 8, 2026

The East was supposed to be "wide open" this year, but in turn the Heat have been passed by just about every team that they typically perform better than. Other than the teams above --who are also not good basketball teams-- the Heat have been surpassed by Charlotte, Atlanta, Toronto, and are 0-5 against Orlando.

That is not the standard that the Miami Heat have set, but it's also not a standard that the current team can sustain.

Tyler Herro and Norman Powell don't work together, the Heat lack physicality, there's a stubbornness to small ball, but there's also an effort problem, something which the blame can be put on both players and coaches.

So, this brings me back to my original point, I hate losing, the Heat hate losing, and I will never advocate for losses, but the Miami Heat cannot afford to escape the play-in tournament.

I am not suggesting they lose "on purpose" and I never will, but there is no point. They aren't leaning young, so the old adage of "playoff experience" is off the table, they don't have a 1-1 player that suddenly turns into the best basketball ever come playoff time, and they simply don't have a roster built to contend.

That is why, although the chances are slim, the Heat are better served at least having a chance in the NBA Draft Lottery.

Right now, the Miami HEAT sit 13th in the NBA lottery standings — just 1 game back of 12th, while a jump to 11th (held by the Golden State Warriors) is 4 games away and unlikely.



As it stands:

4.8% chance to jump into the Top 4

1% chance at the No. 1 overall pick



If Miami… pic.twitter.com/IWNGGyuA3Y — Heat Diehards (@HeatDiehards) April 3, 2026

Missing the playoffs when they like there team, could also be a wakeup call for the front office and the coaches, that change is needed.

They have an impending decision on whether or not to resign Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins has a player option, Giannis is still rumored to be a potential trade candidate, and the Heat are about to enter Bam Adebayo's 29-year-old season.

Ultimately, the play-in tournament has become a treadmill of mediocrity for this franchise. As an athlete, I know the pride that comes with "just getting in," and "proving everyone wrong" but there is a fine line between heart and delusion. Right now, the Miami Heat are leaning toward the latter.

If they scrape through the play-in, they’ll likely be rewarded with a four-game sweep by a team that has clearly passed them by. If they lose, they're in the lottery. Even if there is only a 4% chance at a top four selection, that 4% represents hope, a chance to add a franchise-altering talent like AJ Dybantsa or Cameron Boozer to pair with Bam as he enters his prime at 29.

A playoff berth would only serve as a band-aid, allowing the front office to continue saying, "We like our team." But this team isn’t working. It lacks the physicality, the youth, and the offensive punch to compete in the modern East.

Missing the playoffs would be painful. It would be a stain on the "Heat Culture" mantle. But it would also be the loudest possible wake-up call for a front office that has spent too long trying to win with a roster that has already hit its ceiling.

It’s time for the Heat to stop pretending. It’s time to stop chasing the eighth seed and start building for the first. It’s time to take the medicine.