How the Miami Heat must approach this Toronto Raptors mini series

Four games remain for the Miami Heat this regular season, as they try to make a late push for better seeding within that familiar play-in tournament.

50% of those remaining games will take place in Toronto against the Raptors, as the Heat play their next two in that building on Tuesday and Thursday night.

Miami appears to be getting healthier at this point in time, as Norman Powell should be making his return tonight with Nikola Jovic as the sole Heat player sidelined after spraining his ankle in the previous game on Saturday afternoon.

While the Heat remain in that 10 seed in the Eastern Conference with the ability to potentially move up, the Toronto Raptors sit right above the play-in tournament in that 6 seed. But it's not comfortably.

They're only a 0.5 game up on the seven seeded Philadelphia 76ers, the eight seeded Charlotte Hornets, and the 9 seeded Orlando Magic.

Moral of the story: they're playing for something in these next two games.

First of two in Toronto 📍 pic.twitter.com/K1sxJjzXuz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 7, 2026

So how do the Heat find a way to build some momentum right now as the regular season comes to a close?

It'll be an uphill battle match-up wise to say the least. Miami is 0-2 against the Raptors this season, even though both of those home games were played back in December.

The Heat failed to crack 100 points in either of those games, and that'll pretty much be the storyline of these next two games.

Even though Erik Spoelstra hasn't been too pleased with his declining defense, there's one sure thing when the Heat and Raptors meet: it'll be an in the mud dog fight.

Even with the back-court of Tyler Herro and Powell back in the fold, the only way the defense truly gets taken advantage of is due to Toronto's length which could lead to getting hurt on the offensive glass.

But the way to catch lightning in a bottle? It's time for some version of offense to break free.

Whether it's a lucky stretch of three point shooting or a single player catching fire, the Heat are going to need to develop some type of offensive flow in these two games or things could get ugly quick.

The Heat shot 17 for 61 from deep in those two earlier Raptors games, and lost by a combined 31 points.

While so much focus will be on Herro and Powell to provide constant scoring punches, there are two other players that will be the ones to watch in this match-up.

The first guy is Bam Adebayo. This one isn't a hot take, but he's the guy that can make something out of nothing against defensive fronts like this Raptors group.

Short jumpers, trips to the line, and the occassional deep ball could open things up for Miami.

But the other X-Factor is Andrew Wiggins. It's been good to get him, as he's been consistent and efficient since his return from that most recent injury.

For defensive purposes against teams with bigger wings, he was so clearly missed in that two week stretch he missed, and he'll be needed to provide some pressure on guys like Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes.

Relief scoring is where he's useful when Herro and Powell are in the lineup, but look out for his chaotic cutting and activity around the rim as the element that could push Miami past Toronto in a game like this.

Like I said, the game will probably be ugly. In the mud, 50-50 balls, physical style.

So we shall see who can find their offense more often to ultimately come out on top.