No matter the team record or the situation surrounding the team, NBA players are ultimately playing for their jobs each and every night. If you produce then you are rewarded handsomely, if you do not produce then you can find yourself quickly out of a job. Being a professional athlete is like constantly being in job interviews. You are always being evaluated and not just by your team, but the whole league.

To be able to lose a lot, you need to have a lot to lose. Some players are fighting to stay in the league and that is a huge burden that no one wants to deal with. Others are playing for new contracts and depending on how their season goes, it could mean the difference in tens of millions of dollars over the length of the deal.

The Miami Heat have just 26 games left in their season are trying to make a push to escape the Play-in tournament and go straight to the playoffs. It has been hard for the team to get any footing on the season due to various reasons, but a big reason of that being health. This is where we find ourselves as we try to answer the question of the Heat player with the most to lose in the last 26 games.

So, who is it?

Jan 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

I would be surprised if you are reading this and have not figured out where this way going. This answer is an easy one for me, it has to be Tyler Herro. Herro might not be fighting for his NBA career, but he is fighting for his next contract.

Coming off an All-Star season in which he was healthy all year long, Herro had high hopes that he could recreate that and parlay it into a massive extension. That has unfortunately not come to plan as he has only appeared in 11 games this season. Now to his credit in those 11 games, he did his job very well and showed the quality of player he is. The problem is that it was only 11 games.

What Herro can lose

Every game that Herro misses impact the numbers of his next extension, if he even gets on in Miami. The less he is available the less control he has over his future. What team in their right mind would give a player a big chunk of their salary cap if they cannot be confident, he will play north of 55 games every year? That answer is no team.

So, as the remaining 26 games come and pass, Herro needs to find a way to be valuable to the team. At the absolute worst he needs to find a way to return for the playoffs and then play well. That would be the only way to make up for all the damage caused by his absence.

