It's always fun basketball when the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics take the floor against one another.

In the first match-up this season, the Celtics came out on top in Boston as Derrick White had 33 points and Jaylen Brown dropped 30 points.

The Heat were extremely banged up in that game, which makes this battle tonight a little more interesting.

After injuring his shoulder in the game against Phoenix on Tuesday night, Davion Mitchell is doubtful for this game. Jaime Jaquez Jr currently sits as questionable.

So let's jump into some keys to escaping with a win:

1. Can Bam Adebayo build off his big night?

Feb 10, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After a few weeks of rough offensive production, Bam Adebayo had his true breakout of the slump against the Phoenix Suns. Twenty-nine points along with three huge perimeter shots in the fourth quarter to help get Miami over the hump and to a win. Looking at this Celtics match-up, it's one that Adebayo is very familiar with. It's a team that'll also help off him on the perimeter, but I'd like to see him mark his territory on the inside with some of these favorable match-ups. It's all about stringing good offensive days together for Adebayo at the moment, and it will be crucial to see if he can build off the positive things from Tuesday night.

2. Celtics guard room vs Heat perimeter defenders.

Dec 19, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with guard Derrick White (9) from the sideline as they take on the Miami Heat at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Guys like Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Jaylen Brown are people to really worry about on the offensive end of the floor night in and night out. Probably not the best game to be without Davion Mitchell, as the deciding factor of this game is definitely how Miami defends the perimeter. In that last Heat-Celtics game in December, the game was pretty even throughout until the Celtics guard room went nuclear in the fourth quarter and couldn't miss from deep. If the Heat defend for 48 minutes, they will put themselves in a good position to win. Dru Smith and Pelle Larsson are two names that can be potential X-Factors in this one.

3. Can the Heat flip the script in one key area?

Dec 19, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) shoots the ball against the Miami Heat in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

One thing about this high-powered and three point chucking Boston Celtics offense is that they utilize a ton of ball screens. Whether it's White or Pritchard, Adebayo and Kel'el Ware will be pulled into action constantly. The Heat will switch with Adebayo, but the containing of Ware in drop will be crucial. With that said, it's been tough to force this Celtics group into a ton of mistakes this year. They turn the ball over least in the entire NBA, which is a stat that Miami usually banks on to find easy scoring opportunities. So can the Heat flip the script in that department? A few blitzes, chaotic doubles, and minimizing zone to try and get this team out of their comfort zone.