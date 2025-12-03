The 3 seeded Miami Heat head over to Dallas tonight to face off against the 12 seeded Mavericks.

Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington currently tagged as questionable for this one, while the Heat are just seeing how the ankle sprain of Pelle Larsson trends prior to the game.

Miami took down Dallas in their first matchup this season, on a night where Tyler Herro made his season debut with 24 points on 12 of 18 shooting.

With healthier rosters for the second battle, let's get into some keys to the game:

1. The opening matchups:

Nov 24, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) drives to the basket against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Mavericks do have the ability to go big when they choose. If Daniel Gafford or PJ Washington play, it gives them the ability to run lineups with Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg, and one of those two guys named. But as much as some want the Heat to match that size on occasion, this does somewhat feel like Erik Spoelstra will remain with the same starters. Bam Adebayo on Davis is the first priority, while Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell take PJ Washington and Cooper Flagg respectively. Ryan Nembhard and Max Christie can matchup with Davion Mitchell and Tyler Herro just fine, but the area to watch is the switching. With a lot of Davis screen and rolls, could Miami mix in some drop for change? I believe so.

2. Even if not starting, a certain front-court pairing is needed.

Jan 25, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) and center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

In the previous Mavericks matchup, Kel'el Ware started next to Adebayo on his way to a 20 point, 18 rebound outing. Not only is it a pairing important for certain defensive match-ups, but it's just something the Heat need to make a part of their identity. They've worked a certain substitution pattern at times that allows the two to get some run to end the first and third quarters. Just because Ware is coming off the bench, doesn't mean the two need to constantly be interchanging on and off the floor. It's a spark that could be needed tonight, and getting Ware back on his aggressive track would be in their best interest.

3. The Heat need to dictate style.

Nov 24, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) recovers a loose ball during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks may be dead last in offensive rating so far this season, but they've cracked the top 5 in defense simultaneously. As we learned in their previous battle, the Mavericks are capable of really making a game ugly and getting it into the mud. The Heat fell into that trap in that Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins-less outing, but it's clear there's a need to prioritize getting to their offensive game. Playing fast, running the floor, early clock shot attempts. All the stuff they've thrived in for much of the season needs to sustain against this solid defensive front. Getting back to the profile of last game with Davion Mitchell, Adebayo, and Wiggins attacking early could be huge, to free Herro and Powell on the perimeter for an eventual shooting explosion.