The Raptors need these wins as much as the Heat

The Miami Heat are in Toronto for two games, one Tuesday and one Thursday, against another team trying to move out of the play-in in the Eastern Conference:

The Toronto Raptors.

Toronto has already won twice against the Heat in Miami, its length giving the Heat major issues. But the Raptors have strugged against "good" teams. Are the Heat that, now? We'll see.

Jeremy Brener of OnSI Raptors joined to answer some questions from the Raptors' perspective.

1. The Heat and Raptors are both in the midst of a crowded Eastern Conference race. What do the Raptors need to do to move forward?

The Raptors need to get back to the way they were playing that got them into the top six for most of the season their defense is what carries them, but they haven't been playing up to par on that end of the floor during their last couple of games. The Raptors should be playing their best basketball right before the playoffs but that has not been the case.

2. What has been the biggest surprise with the Raptors this season?

Rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles is already establishing himself as one of the most important pieces on the team. He came into the league with NBA ready defense but his strides on the offensive end of the floor have truly made him an absolute need in the Raptors rotation.

3. What’s one thing people should know about the Raptors that cannot be found in a box score?

Second year pro Ja’Kobe Walter has really come into his own over the last couple of weeks he is playing the most confident he's been since entering the league and that is paying off for the Raptors in the second unit. Walter has emerged into the starting lineup with a manual quickly on the sidelines with a foot injury though he may be moving back to the bench with the point guard listed as questionable.

Dec 23, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) knocks the ball away from Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

4. If the Raptors were to beat the Heat, what would be the reason why?

If the Raptors return to their strong level of defense, they will have the upper hand against the Heat. The Raptors appear to be getting healthy at the right time.

5. What’s your prediction for the game?

This should be a very close game the two teams are incredibly even and are playing arguably their most important matchup of the season. The two back-to-back games give this a playoff like atmosphere and Toronto should be the ones coming out on top in 109-102 victory.