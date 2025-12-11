The ultimate Miami Heat hater is on their side

Don't look down, but something hath frozen over.

Bill Simmons, the Boston Sports Guy of The Ringer fame, is defending his least favorite NBA franchise. He does not do this lightly, but that's how silly the NBA's stance related to Terry Rozier has seemed to some.

On his podcast, Simmons addressed the poor position that the Heat are in, as a result of a trade for a player who had already raised suspicions about the alleged gambling-related ctivities that led to his arrest earlier this season and his arraignment (in which he pleaded not guilty earlier this week.

There are legitimate questions about what the Hornets knew and when they knew it, but only the media are really asking them. And it matters, because if the Heat don't get their 2027 first round pick back, they have only two tradeable first-rounders, rather than four, in a potential offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo or another superstar, as they try to complete a roster that doesn't quite look like a championship contender.

Simmons did not spare his language -- he usually directs this at the Heat, not at those hurting the Heat. The Heat-Celtics rivalry has been a multi-decade thing, after all.

“I hate defending the Heat. It’s their ‘27 1st round pick. It’s crazy they traded for Rozier who’s under investigation but they don’t tell them. They should get pick back. They don’t know if they can trade him, unless they put him in a trade… I’ve never seen the league f*ck over a team like this!” Bill Simmons, The Ringer

The Heat have taken the high road on this, at least publicly. There are relationships between the scenes with the commissioner's office, but most observers are dubious that the NBA will do anything, a least not while the Rozier legal process is still ongoing. Rozier is currently out on $3 million bond, and on suspension, and there's no chance he will play for the Heat again this season.

There is some question about whether the Heat could include his sizable expiring contract in a trade, if a team would even take it.

It appears, however, the Heat would need to agree to the trade with another team first, and then go to the league for approval. Maybe they should go to long-time nemesis Bill Simmons. It seems like he would give them what they want, even if he's in a Paul Pierce jersey.