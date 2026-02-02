There will be a new Three-Point champion, after Heat player passes

It's still not known when Tyler Herro will return to the court for the Miami Heat, as he deals with his third significant injury of the season -- first the ankle, then the toe, then the ribcage area.

What is known is that he won't be on the court to defend his individual title.

Herro won the Three-Point Shootout at All-Star weekend last season, when he was in the midst of his healthiest and best season, a season in which he played 77 games and led the Heat in scoring. He beat Golden State's Buddy Hield and Cleveland's Darius Garland in the final round.

That gave Herro an opportunity to participate this season in Los Angeles.

But Herro, who has played only 11 games, won't be involved. According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Herro has chosen to prioritize his recovery so he can return to game action for Miami. Herro, of course, has also been rumored to be a trade candidate, as his contract would likely be needed in a megadeal for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Herro is a Milwaukee native.

“Sidelined Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has bypassed an invitation to attempt to defend his 2025 championship in the 3-point contest during NBA All-Star Weekend, to instead focus on getting back on the court….

Herro has prioritized a return to action.” - @IraHeatBeat https://t.co/wG6BkxpL1a pic.twitter.com/LH20MjfJt4 — Dru (@dru_star) February 2, 2026

Certainly, the optics wouldn't be ideal if Herro participated in that exhibition prior to playing in a regular season game, regardless of what team he's on.

So when will he be back? No one really seems to know, or else the Heat have the idea but simply aren't saying.

Coach Spo on Tyler Herro missing almost 40 games this season



“Things sometimes happen to players in this league you can’t control. The one thing I do know about Tyler after spending so many years with him, he has resolve, he has grit and fights through and focuses on things he… pic.twitter.com/npb1GKlHVg — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) January 31, 2026

Herro's absence have been a source of frustation in the fan base. He was expected to miss time to start the season, after having ankle surgery late in the offseason. He missed 17 games, and Miami went 11-6 without him. The Heat have never been able to develop any rhythm with him this season, even as he has shot well, because he goes out as soon as he comes back in.

Erik Spoelstra recently defended Herro in a press conference.

“Things sometimes happen to players in this league you can’t control. The one thing I do know about Tyler after spending so many years with him, he has resolve, he has grit and fights through and focuses on things he can control. Right now it’s just getting healthy and put in the work to get healthy. I’ve always admired that quality about him.” Spoelstra

Miami has one more game left prior to the trade deadline (Tuesday against Atlanta) and four after that prior to the All-Star break, three of those against lottery teams.