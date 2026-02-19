Tyler Herro has two months to fix a broken season
In some ways, Tyler Herro's season is past the point of no return.
He can't get all 45 missed games back, nor can he restore the confidence of Heat fans in his availability. The damage in that sense is done, even though he can't necessarily be blamed for the three injuries -- ankle, toe and ribs -- that kept him from repeating his 77-game run of the prior All-Star campaign.
All he can do now is play, and play well, and see where it goes, which is what he apparently will attempt to do Friday night in Atlanta, as the Miami Heat resume their choppy season with the first of 28 games after the All-Star break. At this point, Herro has played in just 11, and the Heat are 4-7 in those, in spite of his solid shooting statistics. They're 25-20 without him, as his detractors are quick to remind you.
So this is uphill battle in terms of public perception, one Herro can only climb one made shot, and one Heat victory, at a time. It must be done with deeds, not words.
Still, Herro did speak to the media who requested him after Thursday's practice, before the Heat flew to Atlanta, a game for which he is officially "probable."
He hasn't spoken much publicly about this particular injury, which derailed his "comeback" following offseason ankle surgery and a stubborn toe ailment. Thursday, he said, “There’s nothing I could magically do. I had three fractured ribs.. just doing normal lifestyle things I couldn’t do. I feel good [now]. I feel just as good as last year actually. I feel great.”
Herro had a chance to defend his Three-Point Shootout crowd, but declined to focus on his full recovery. (Damian Lillard took the title). The Heat do need his shooting, especially as Norman Powell (this season's All-Star) has tapered a bit with all the wear.
The question now is whether Powell and Herro will start together, which was the plan at the start of the season, but which hasn't materialized because of both of their absences. Three times when Herro has played, Powell has been out, and the latter is questionable with a back injury for Friday.
If Powell doesn't go, Herro could take this slot. But what if he does? Would Davion Mitchell go to the bench? The Heat's record has been best when Pelle Larsson starts, but Mitchell, Powell, Herro and Andrew Wiggins removes his spot.
Herro, the former Sixth Man of the Year who has shunned that role since, did come off the bench once this season. He clearly knew the inquiry was coming Thursday.
He took the high road, and said he was just "happy to be here again playing with my teammates and playing the game I love."
If he plays well, and keeps playing, maybe more Heat fans will start loving him again.
