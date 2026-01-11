When a championship‑winning coach speaks plainly about All‑Star merit, the league should listen. Rick Carlisle didn’t hedge, didn’t qualify, and didn’t wait for the conversation to turn convenient. He said it outright: Norman Powell is an All‑Star this season.

“Norman Powell is such an important player for them… Powell to me is an All Star this year, he’ll get a vote from me. I have no problem saying it publicly. He’s been really tremendous this year for them.” Rick Carlisle

That kind of endorsement matters.not because it creates a narrative, but because it confirms what the numbers and the tape have already shown.

Rick Carlisle says in his postgame press conference that Norman Powell has been an All-Star this season and he will get his vote this year. pic.twitter.com/A0pIbxuzrx — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) January 11, 2026

Production That Matches the Praise

Powell’s season has been built on consistency, efficiency, and responsibility. He’s averaging 23.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, while knocking down 42% of his three‑point attempts. Those aren’t inflated statistics. They’re high‑leverage baskets that swing games in Miami's favor.

Since Powell joined the team, Miami is 18–15, a record that reflects both his scoring gravity and his ability to fit within a system without hijacking it. He scores at all three levels, spaces the floor for teammates, and punishes defenses that overcommit elsewhere.

This has been consistent production across the season.

Norman Powell has averaged 27+ PPG on insane 52/47/94 shooting splits, in UNDER 30 MINS over the last 6 games:



27.3 PPG

1.5 SPG

52.9% FG

47.1% 3P

94.1% FT

29.6 MPG



I know an All-Star when I see one… 😤pic.twitter.com/NlmSmpEvll — Hot Hot Hoops (@hothothoops) January 5, 2026

More Than Just a Scorer

What makes Carlisle’s statement resonate is the word important. Powell’s value isn’t confined to the box score. He’s a pressure release against aggressive defenses and a late‑clock option who doesn’t panic.

All‑Star teams are often filled with first options and usage monsters. Powell has thrived without demanding the offense bend entirely around him, which helps strengthens his case. He elevates lineups rather than bringing them down.

The Voting Reality

Despite the production and impact, Powell currently sits 18th in fan voting, a reminder that All‑Star recognition is as much about visibility as performance.

Norman Powell says he deserves to be an All-Star:



“I want to make it. I think I deserve to make it. My peers around the league after games are telling me I am an All Star. Hopefully it happens for me this year.” pic.twitter.com/1GeU86rPT9 — CourtSideHeat (@CourtSideHeat) January 5, 2026

How All‑Star Selection Works

Fan voting still determines the five positionless starters, combined with player and media votes. Those starters will be announced for the game on February 15th at the Intuit Dome, the new home of the Clippers.

Once the starters are set, coaches vote on the seven reserves from each conference. Each coach votes for two guards, three frontcourt players, and two additional players regardless of position from their respective conferences, and they cannot vote for their own players.

A New Stage: USA vs. World

This year’s All‑Star Game introduces a USA vs. World format. The 24 selected players will be split into three teams.two USA teams and one World team.competing in a round‑robin tournament of four 12‑minute games.

Each team will feature at least eight players, with the league filling any roster gaps if necessary. The two best teams advance to a championship game, the fourth and final 12‑minute contest of the night.

In a format built on pace, shooting, and adaptability, Powell’s skill set fits seamlessly. He doesn’t need a play called for him to make an impact, and he doesn’t disappear when the game environment changes.

How do we feel about the NBA’s new All Star Game format? @NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/7KGkqesvlF — Late Night Lake Show (@LateNightLakers) November 12, 2025

The Bottom Line

Rick Carlisle didn’t make a bold claim for attention. He made a simple one grounded in basketball truth. Norman Powell has played like an All‑Star, produced like an All‑Star, and impacted winning like an All‑Star.

Now the question isn’t whether the case exists. It’s whether voters are willing to see it through.

