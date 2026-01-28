What is Kel'el Ware's biggest strength?

Kel’el Ware has had an up and down career, but he just earned a promising reward. Ware was named as one of the sophomore players to the NBA’s Rising Stars game. This was well deserved as he has been one of the best players in his draft class and has been steadily improving.

Ware is one of the most naturally talented players on the Miami Heat and in his whole draft class. He has the ability to do everything on the court, but what is his biggest strength? In my opinion, Ware’s biggest strengths come on the offensive side of the floor. He does get blocks and they are fun to watch but where he can really make a difference is his scoring potential.

He has gained confidence in his shooting, and you can tell. Ware has been an excellent shooter from deep this season, being one of the league leaders in 3 point percentage. It is not only his shooting from deep though, he also does an excellent job at putting himself in positions to receive lobs from teammates. Ware has long arms and has good jumping ability, when you pair those natural talents with his ability to position himself to give his teammates an easy lob threat then it creates points easily.

Others from Miami OnSI thoughts.

“Kel'el Wares biggest asset is his versatility. Not only does he walk into rebounds averaging almost 10 a night in only 23.8 minutes, but he is an elite protector and can space the floor. He is behind only Nikola Jokic in three-point shooting percentage as a center. Ware has shown elite traits, and while he needs to continue to grow with the little things, he will get a chance to showcase these elite traits in the Rising Stars game.”

“It's easy to see what the Heat saw in Kel'el Ware in the draft -- he can be a spacer in multiple ways on offense, both a vertical spacer with his length and lob-catching ability and a floor spacer with his three-point shot that has looked smoother by the day. That and his shot-blocking tools make him a lethal two-way force, when he's not, well, spacing out. That's what Erik Spoelstra has been trying to address, and the question is whether the Heat stay with this project and get the most out of him or move his talent for someone more proven. Either way, it's the athleticism that will keep them, or another team, trying.”

