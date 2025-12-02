After losing the season series against the Los Angeles Clippers for the past two seasons, the Miami Heat flipped things on its head this time around, sweeping the season series in a landslide win.

Here's what propelled them to another high-scoring win:

Suffocating Defense: The Heat's defensive activity in this game was outstanding from the start, showcasing physicality, precise help and multiple efforts to neutralize the Clippers' offense. The Heat held the Clippers to a brutal 88.9 offensive rating in the first quarter to set the tone and a 90.5 halfcourt offensive rating (28th percentile) for the game.

The Heat accomplished this by sticking to their principles: playing the gaps and keeping opposing teams from taking high-percentage looks at the rim, of which the Clippers took just 14 percent of their shots (2nd percentile).

Davion Mitchell did an incredible job at helping to hold James Harden to 11 points and five turnovers, which led to an early-second-half benching. Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo were the other defensive standouts in this one, with all three combining for eight stocks, (steals and blocks) and a 103 defensive rating when they were on the court together.

The second quarter was a reminder that the Heat are at their best when they are defending at an elite level and getting out in transition, as they held the Clippers to 33 percent shooting in the quarter that featured a whopping 32-4 run.

Alfter a slow start, Kawhi Leonard was getting to his buckets consistently, starting in the second quarter. However, the rest of the Clippers' roster combined to shoot just 41 percent from the field.

One of those nights: Coming into this season, the Heat's record for most 140-point games in a season was two. The Heat have already done it five times a quarter of the way through this season.

The Heat did this, in large part, by tying their franchise high with 24 made threes on Monday night, having sunk a staggering 52 percent of their attempts while the Clippers sank just nine of them at a 31 percent clip.

The Heat will not continue to do this, especially when it comes with 55 percent shooting on non-corner threes, but their blistering offensive process continues to generate much higher-quality looks this season.

It didn't end there, however, as the Heat were also on fire from inside the arc, away from the rim. The Heat converted 56.4 percent of their short mid-range shots and 55.6 percent of the long ones.

The Heat took even fewer shots at the rim than the Clippers did, taking just five percent of their shots there (0th percentile), and it just didn't matter since they were lights out from everywhere else.

Along with their aforementioned defensive performances, Mitchell (16 points on 100 percent shooting and 12 assists with just two turnovers), Adebayo (27 points, 59 percent from the field) and Wiggins, (22 points, 64 percent shooting), were also huge contributors to the offensive production.

Norman Powell was the other player who really got to cooking in this one, to the tune of 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting, (converting six of ten threes), on the team that opted to trade him rather than extending him.

The Heat finished this one with a superb 2.83 assist-to-turnover ratio, which would lead the league by far.

Moreover, they ended the game with a 97th percentile offensive rating overall and in the halfcourt, to go along with a 98th percentile offensive rating in transition, with a 96th percentile transition frequency.

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket