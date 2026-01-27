Where the Heat stand among the NBA

The Miami Heat have been treading water for the past few weeks and can not seem to get out of the Play-in spots. This is all too familiar territory for Miami as they are frequent Play-in participants. Miami has been starting to show some life in recent games and has gotten a boost by Bam Adebayo morphing into a dominant center.

Where they stand

John Schuhmann of NBA.com has released their week 15 power rankings and have ranked the Heat 13th in the NBA. They were dropped two spots from the 11th place ranking they received in the week 14 rankings. The interesting thing is that the Heat’s net rating is also 13th in the league, so it is hard to argue against this placing.

Why they are ranked 13th

For as to why they have fallen to 13th, Schuhmann gives a few points:

“The trip wasn’t anything close to the Heat’s best basketball on either end of the floor, but they came out ahead, taking advantage of the Kings being the Kings, the Jazz being the Jazz and the Suns playing without Devin Booker. Of the nine Heat players who played in all five games, seven averaged double-figures over the trip. They’ve played the most interconference games in the league and are now 13-10 against the West.”

It is fair to point out that Miami did not beat anyone special over the past week, but they did play 5 games in 7 days and came out ahead so that means something. The West is also leading the overall matchup against the East this season but as you can see, the Heat are pulling their weight for the East.

Jan 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) and forward Myron Gardner (15) celebrate against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“The Heat have still been at their best (plus-5.0 points per 100 possessions) with Davion Mitchell on the floor. But, after losing their first three games without him, they’ve won three of the last four games he’s missed. Kasparas Jakučionis started the last three games in Mitchell’s place. While he played just 51 total minutes over those three games, he didn’t have any turnovers with his seven assists.”

The Heat have struggled to be healthy all season long and these recent games are no different. As Schuhmann points out, they have been without starting point guard Davion Mitchell for several games now. Mitchell has been one of the best in the league at turnover to assist ratio and helps set the tone of the defensive end for the Heat.

What is coming up

The Heat will look to keep racking up wins as they play 4 games in the next week. Due to having to reschedule a game earlier in the season they will face the Chicago Bulls 3 times and will face in state rivals the Orlando Magic once.

