One Miami Heat statistical category has a surprise leader

There is always some noise in the numbers when the sample size is small.

And noise is actually an appropriate place when speaking of Myron Gardner, the Miami Heat's latest 3-and-D archetype project, and one who has announced himself to the NBA by never keeping quiet. Gardner's ability to agitate anyone -- from Klay Thompson to Kevin Durant to Scotty Pippen Jr. -- has obscured his other abilities, which have been sufficient to give him top standing in one Heat category.

Gardner has the best rating on the team.

That rating is +10.3.

It includes a 104.4 defensive rating -- also best on the team.

Bam Adebayo is second on the Heat in net rating at +7.8; Davion Mitchell is third at +7.1.

Not bad for someone who was undrafted out of Little Rock, didn't stick with the Orlando Magic -- spending a lot of time in Osceola of the G-League -- and initially signed with the Heat on just a two-way contract out of summer league. He's since graduated to a standard contract, and to some starts, in the absence of other Heat regulars, most notably Andrew Wiggins.

Gardner hardly has the pedigree of Wiggins, the former No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, but he's performed well, as Spoelstra's trust in him continues to confirm. Gardner has played 16 minutes in each of the past two Heat games, wins against the Hornets and Pistons, and contributed 10 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, while defending vigorously, aggressively and irritatingly, as is his custom.

While he may sometimes do a little much in terms of talking to opponents, he doesn't try to do too much offensively; he's made simple plays and kept the offense moving while flashing athletically. He has more juice in his jumps than two of his predecessors (Rodney McGruder and Haywood Highsmith) did; the Heat keep finding this sort of player with ease, the 6-foot-5 or so wing who slips through the cracks.

Mar 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Myron Gardner (15) defends Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Wiggins and Norman Powell are both expected back this season, likely Wiggins sooner, which raises the question of Gardner's role going forward. But for now, he's made an impact, with more than just his mouth -- which is always open.

Oh yes, there was another Mayhem Myron moment on Sunday -- again, not showing all that much respect to his NBA elders, with the Heat not seeming to mind.

This time, the target was Tobias Harris.

Myron Gardner to Tobias Harris 👀



“B*tch ass. You a b*tch. You a b*tch”



(Via @Wynwood305) pic.twitter.com/r6NsQ7WGDb — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) March 9, 2026

Gardner has gotten the attention of Draymond Green, Trae Young and others with his antics, but ideally for the Heat he will continue to impress with his play.

No one thought he'd be on the floor at all this season -- and the Heat have been better for the surprise.