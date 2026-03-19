When the Miami Heat took Pelle Larsson with the 44th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, it felt like one of those classic “Heat culture” selections that flies under the radar. He wasn’t a flashy pick. He wasn’t projected as a future starter. He was seen as a tough, smart wing who could maybe carve out a role over time.

In year two, Pelle Larsson is completely changing that conversation. If the NBA did a full redraft of the 2024 class today, there's no way that Pelle Larsson would fall into the second round of the draft. Based on my opinion and based on how he's developed, Pelle Larsson would probably land somewhere between picks 15 and 19 in the first round. That’s a massive jump, but it also feels realistic when you watch how he’s been playing.

He’s become the ultimate glue guy

Larsson has quietly turned himself into one of the most important role players on this Miami Heat team. He’s not the guy putting up huge scoring numbers every night, but he’s doing all the little things that help this team function. And for a team like Miami that relies heavily on effort and defensive identity, that matters a lot.

He brings physicality on the defensive end every single game. Whether he’s picking up guards full court or switching onto bigger wings, Larsson competes at a high level. You can literally count on him to make at least two or three hustle plays a night, diving on the floor, taking contact, fighting through screens. It almost feels like he gets hit in the face every game and just pops right back up.

That toughness has helped him earn real trust from the coaching staff. What started as spot minutes has now turned into a legitimate starting role. And honestly, it doesn’t feel forced. It feels earned.

His offensive growth has been real

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Early on, Larsson’s offensive role was pretty simple. Move the ball, space the floor, cut hard, don’t overthink things. But this season, you can see the growth.

His dribbling has improved, and he’s way more comfortable attacking closeouts. He’s putting pressure on the rim instead of just swinging the ball. That’s made defenses actually respect him as a threat. His shooting is still developing, but he’s shown enough flashes that teams can’t just completely ignore him from three anymore.

Why mid-first round actually makes sense

If you go back and look at the 2024 first round, there are easily 15 or 16 players taken ahead of Larsson who haven’t impacted winning the way he has yet. Some of those guys might still have higher long-term upside, sure. But right now? Pelle Larsson is already helping a competitive team win real games.

In today’s NBA, wings who defend, play hard, and don’t need the ball are incredibly valuable. Teams picking in the middle of the first round are usually looking for someone who can step in and contribute quickly. Larsson fits that mold perfectly. That’s why projecting him somewhere in that 15–19 range feels fair. He may never be a high-volume scorer or a star-level player, but his floor as a reliable two-way rotation piece is already clear.

A perfect Miami Heat type of player

Pelle has been amazing this season and he just feels like a true Miami Heat player. He plays with energy, passion and grit on every single pocession. He embraces the physical side of basketball and he doesn't care about touches or stats. He cares about making winning plays and thats the mindset you need to succeed in the NBA.