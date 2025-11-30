The Miami Heat entered Saturday nights contest with the Detroit Pistons riding a 6 game win streak and 3rd in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, the game could be broken down into two sections as the Heat were dominated in the first three quarters before showing up in the 4th to make things interesting. They ultimately fell 138-135 and their record is now 13-7. They currently sit 4th in the conference tied with the New York Knicks.

Andrew Wiggins – Grade: A

Nov 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) brings the ball up court against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Andrew Wiggins was one of the few if not the only player who showed up from the first tip of the game. He was consistent offense throughout and played some of the best defense on the team. Wiggins was getting looks all over the court and was efficient everywhere shooting 10/15 from the field and 2/4 from three. He was even able to get to the FT line by taking 9 attempts, much more than his season average of 2.9 attempts per game. Even better is he made all of his 9 attempts, which brings his season average up to a measly 71.4%. Wiggins was sensation against the Pistons, and it is unfortunate that the Heat were unable to pull out a win with this type of performance from him. He finished the game with 31 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals.

Bless andrew wiggins for being the only one trying this game pic.twitter.com/A4JdOfAaom — Heat Clips 🎬 (@MiamiClip) November 30, 2025

Norman Powell – Grade: A-

Nov 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) shoots a free throw against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Norman Powell, like most of the team, is still trying to get used to Tyler Herro’s return to the court. Powell started the game slower than normal but turned it up as the game went on. He ultimately showed how lethal he is from all spots of the court. Much like Wiggins, Powell was able to take advantage of the Pistons frequent fouling to get to the FT line. Powell was also able to draw a shooting foul on a 3 point attempt, which he ranks 2nd in the NBA in drawing. Powell finished the contest with 28 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal. He shot 9/16 from the field, 3/6 from three, and 7/8 from the FT line.

Nikola Jovic – Grade: F

Nov 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant (3) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Nikola Jovic was projected by many, including myself, to not only be a starter for the Heat, but to also be a candidate for the Most Improved Player award. I think we can put that hype to rest. Jovic returned from injury by being a DNP but then was able to get some minutes against the Pistons. Jovic simply did not take advantage of those minutes. He was awful. In just 10 minutes he managed 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assists, and 5 turnovers. Single game +/- is not always the most reliable stat, but it does stand out when you play the lowest minutes on the team and then have the 2nd worst +/- on the team. Jovic cannot afford performances like this anymore, as it seems he is already on the outside looking in for regular minutes.