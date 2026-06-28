One thing that is clear to any fans that follow Giannis Antetokounmpo, is that he values family as much as anything in this world. After the Miami Heat pulled off the blockbuster trade to land the Greek star, many assumed that meant his brothers, would also be coming to play for the Heat.

That might not be the case though as Ramona Shelburne, a senior writer for ESPN covering the NBA, has reported that it is not expected for Giannis Antetokpumpo’s brothers to ultimately land in Miami.

The Miami Heat WILL NOT be taking anymore Antetokounmpo brothers on their roster, per @ramonashelburne



“There won’t be anymore Antetokounmpo brothers in Miami. That whole ‘we have Kostas and Thanasis on the team’ I don’t think that’s going to continue from what I understand.”… pic.twitter.com/Qm5PvJbbXJ — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) June 26, 2026

“There won’t be any more Antetokounmpo brothers in Miami. That whole ‘we have Kostas and Thanasis on the team’ I don’t think that’s going to continue from what I understand.”

This would be a big change in how the brothers have operated in recent years, especially if Thanasis does not become a Heat player to join his brother. He has been on the Milwaukee Bucks since 2019, winning a championship in 2021, with Giannis. Thanasis is currently a free agent.

This report seems to be confirmed by the recent news of the youngest brother, Alex, singing with Greek team Promitheas, signaling that he will not be in the NBA next season. Alex spent last season on a two-way contract splitting time between the Wisconsin Herd and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Alex Antetokounmpo signs with Greek club after Bucks stint https://t.co/JbPN124CbT — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 27, 2026

It will be interesting to see if there will be any impact on the performance of Giannis without the comfort of his family being on the team. Though this will be a change, it does signal that the Heat are purely focused on winning the NBA Championship and do not have any space for handouts.

The case for Thanasis

Though the report is that no more of the Antetokounmpo family will be joining their brother, I do believe one of them provides value to the team. That being Thanasis. Now it has very little to do with his play on the court and everything to do with who he appears to be as a teammate, especially for Giannis.

Yall are gonna think I’m trolling but I 100% believe every team needs a Thanasis type player — Major Passons (@Major_Passons) June 27, 2026

I truly believe every team needs to have a locker room guy like Thanasis. Someone that no matter how the game is going will be there to pick the team up and keep his teammates minds focused on the game.

He also can be considered an “enforcer” that defends his teammates. He reminds me of Heat legend Udonis Haslem, who towards the end of his career was more of a coach and important locker room piece than a contributor on the court.

Only time will tell what happens with Thanasis contract situation, but it looks grim for him based off Shelburne’s report.