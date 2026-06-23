Pat Riley and the Heat front office landed their whale. Finally. The Heat acquired the 2x MVP, 10x All Star in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. The franchise that Giannis has called home since he was drafted in 2013.

The trade, reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, includes draft pick and player compensation, starting with the 13th pick in Tuesday's first round. It also sends former All-Star guard Tyler Herro, promising center Kel'el Ware, top sixth man Jaime Jaquez Jr. and second-year point Kasparas Jakucionis away.

But for most Heat fans, it will be deemed worth it.

BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NQT5ZhdJU9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

The agreement represents the most significant Heat acquisition since the franchise acquired LeBron James and Chris Bosh back in July of 2010, which led to four NBA Finals appearances and two championships in four years. A later acquisition of Jimmy Butler in 2019 led to two NBA Finals appearaance.

But the whale hunt had come up empty since, as the Heat appeared stuck in play-in tournament territory indefinitely.

This changes everything.

The move immediately pairs Antetokounmpo with franchise pillar Bam Adebayo, to form one of the best defensive duos in recent memory. Combine that frontcourt pairing with one of the best Head Coach's in the league, Erik Spoelstra, and you have the makings of a team that can contend immediately in the Eastern Conference.

The Miami Heat have had sights set on pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo since as early as 2021. However, it was never a realistic target until the last 18 months, as the situation began to unravel for the Milwaukee Bucks as they spiraled in the standings in 2025-26, finishing 32-50.

Back in February at the NBA trade deadline, the Heat and Bucks had advanced discussions on a trade for Giannis, before Milwaukee ultimately got cold feet. The Bucks informed the Heat that they were planning to keep their franchise player past the deadline. Miami has since planned to re-engage Milwaukee in the offseason and those talks intensified as the NBA Draft approached.

Bucks co-ownerJimmy Haslam issued a self imposed deadline of the NBA Draft to have the situation resolved with Giannis. Now the organization can move forward with some degree of clarity as it relates to their direction, as they head into next week's NBA Draft with XX lottery picks, including Miami's 13th overall pick in the late lottery.

Jan 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, this represents a massive upgrade for the Heat as they have searched for a star to lead them alongside Adebayo. The Heat now will wait for Andrew Wiggins decision on the final year of his contract and then turn their attention to a potential extension with guard Normal Powell.

The departure of Tyler Herro is with mixed emotions for the organization and player.

The Heat invested heavily in Herro and despite injury issues, Herro became an All Star in Miami, far outplaying his draft slot. But Herro's constant inclusion in trade rumors was an ominous cloud that followed him throughout his time in Miami. By the end of the last season, the organization and player were aligned that a parting of ways may be best for both parties, sources said.

The Heat were pressured in recent days to sweeten their offer for Antetokounmpo, as teams such as Boston and Portland were floated as potential suitors. They managed to hold onto swingman Pelle Larsson, and also land proven veteran frontcourt piece (and Giannis friend) Bobby Portis in the deal.

The Giannis acquisition immediately catapults the Miami Heat back to being a team that must be taken seriously when assessing contenders in the league. Questions remain on how the team will fill out the roster, but options are available and the hardest part, acquiring the superstar, a top 5 player in the league, is now accomplished.