Norman Powell’s Future in Miami Could Hinge on a Bigger Move

Early on in the season, I was a huge advocate for a Norman Powell extension. He was having a career year in Miami, averaging 22.3 points per game while making the All-Star team. He anchored the Heat to a strong start in Tyler Herro's absence and had made the most out of his opportunities.

But the picture above, became way too telling when it comes to Norman Powell. Similarly to his counterpart Tyler Herro, he became a liability on defense that got attacked late in games, and as the season went on, he didn't have the same impact he once did. Over his last 10 games, Powell only averaged 26.6 minutes, 16.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists, while shooting 32.1% from three.

Now, this Summer Norman Powell is a free agent, and the Miami Heat have a decision to make regarding Powell, as they already pay, and have another decision to make on a very similar, much younger player in Tyler Herro.

The most overrated players from the 2025-26 NBA regular season, per @BleacherReport



1. Brandon Ingram

2. Norman Powell

3. Paolo Banchero

4. Dillon Brooks

5. Domantas Sabonis

6. Draymond Green

7. Jonathan Kuminga

8. Ja Morant

9. Kyle Kuzma

10. Jaylen Brown



Thoughts? 👀 pic.twitter.com/o7ST5RMVZg — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) April 10, 2026

I thought originally that the fit could work, but the defensive issues that everyone was warned about, were not made up for on the offensive end.

Tyler Herro and Norman Powell on/off splits | Databallr.com

The defensive shortcomings are showcased by their 119.7 defensive rating when paired together on the court and further showcased when you look at the majority of the Heat's lineups that have either option.

Powell and Herro actually played only 257 minutes together, 52nd among the Heat's two-man combinations and the Heat were -32 in those minutes, and in only six of those 18 games did they achieve a plus rating together. Ethan J. Skolnick

So What's the Best Choice?

The Miami Heat are at a familiar crossroads, balancing short-term competitiveness with long-term flexibility. That is where the Norman Powell decision comes into play.

I would not prioritize bringing Powell back unless it directly connects to a larger move.

If Miami trades Tyler Herro in a deal for a star such as Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard, then the situation changes. In that case, the team could need scoring to replace Herro’s production, and Powell would make more sense as a replacement option.

A contract around two years and 40 to 50 million dollars is fair and gives Miami flexibility.

If Powell is looking for more than that, Miami should be cautious, his age, availability concerns, and one way style of play don't support a bigger contract-- he's not averaging 30 a night.

Without that type of move, the decision becomes simpler.

What if It's Herro or Powell?

If the choice is between Powell and Herro, you keep Herro. He is the younger, more balanced player. He is a better rebounder, playmaker, and creator. He fits both the current roster and the future direction of the team more cleanly than Powell.

Herro will be on an expiring this season and can be moved this Summer, or at a later date, even if Powell walks.

Letting Powell walk would also create opportunity. It would open minutes for younger players like Kasparas Jakucionis and allow the team to lean further into development. That could benefit the roster long term as they continue to try and build through the middle or enable their young prospects to develop into assets.

And yes, there’s risk.

Hindsight could easily turn this into another “they should have traded him when they had the chance” situation. But that’s also part of how Miami operates, they’re willing to absorb that risk in exchange for maintaining long-term optionality.

Ultimately, this isn’t just about Powell.

It’s about whether the Heat are going to continue patching for the present or positioning for what’s next.