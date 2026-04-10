The Miami Heat Have a Norman Powell Problem

The Miami Heat are trying to figure things out late in the season, and Norman Powell has become one of the biggest question marks on the roster. Since the All-Star break, Miami is now just 3-9 in games Powell has played. While the team record doesn’t fall on one player, his individual decline has been hard to ignore.

Bleacher Report reveals their Most Overrated Players for the 2025-26 Season



1. Brandon Ingram

2. Norman Powell

3. Paolo Banchero

4. Dillon Brooks

5. Domantas Sabonis

6. Draymond Green

7. Jonathan Kuminga

8. Ja Morant

9. Kyle Kuzma

10. Jaylen Brown



(h/t @TheNBABase) pic.twitter.com/Fr7easCoeI — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 10, 2026

A Noticeable Drop-Off

Before the All-Star break, Powell was playing at a high level, averaging 23 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting an efficient 47.4% from the field and 39.6% from three.

Post-All-Star break? That production has dipped to 16.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. His shooting has also taken a hit, down to 45% from the field and just 30% from beyond the arc. That’s a significant drop, especially for a player whose primary value comes from scoring.

The Injury Factor

Powell has been dealing with a nagging groin injury, and it’s clearly impacting his performance. Groin injuries are notoriously tricky; they linger, they limit explosiveness, and they don’t fully heal without proper rest.

We saw something similar with Jaime Jaquez Jr. last season, where a groin issue derailed his rhythm and consistency. Powell looks like he’s going through that same struggle.

The difference is that Powell hasn’t really had the luxury of sitting out and recovering. Powell is on an expiring contract with the Heat and he has previously stated that he wants to remain with them in the future. He's been trying to play through it and put his body on the line to prove his value and grit.

The Fit Still Doesn’t Work

Apr 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Outside of this injury, there are still issues that need to be addressed. Tyler Herro and Norman Powell are simply redundant players. They both are very talented scorers who need touches and usage to be effective. Neither of them is an amazing facilitator, and defensively, both have been liabilities this season.

When the two share the floor, especially when they start with Davion Mitchell, the team is way too small and the offensive has been stagnant.

The Contract Decision

This is where things get complicated. Powell still brings value. He’s a proven scorer, a veteran, and when healthy, he can absolutely help a winning team. But given his age, injury concerns, and fit alongside Herro, the Heat need to be disciplined. If Miami brings him back, it should be on a team-friendly deal, something that reflects his role as a complementary piece, not a core building block.

The talent is still there. But between the injury, the redundancy, and the long-term roster questions, the Heat have to be smart. Because right now, this isn’t just about Norman Powell—it’s about choosing the right direction for the future.