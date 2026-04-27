One word describes the player that Pat Riley is eyeing for the Miami Heat

MIAMI -- The Miami Heat organization were a hot topic on Monday afternoon at 1pm, as Pat Riley was speaking to the media to recap this underwhelming season for Miami, and more importantly, address what's next for this team's direction.

Many things were addressed from extension directions for Tyler Herro and Norman Powell to shutting down any talk about him retiring to Bam Adebayo being untouchable.

But one of the main overarching themes was always about the next direction for this Heat team. And well, Riley made it clear the organizational philosophy is not going to see a major shift.

"I'm not going to try to lose. I'm not going to tank," Riley said on this new age NBA. "We're always gonna try to win, we're not going to apologize for it."

So that would hint at an active off-season with possible change. Right?

"It doesn't mean I'm not going to be aggressive as hell to try to make the team better. It's all I've ever tried to do since I've been here."

Part of his push to improve this roster as soon as possible would be his captain and best player Bam Adebayo, who has expressed frustration with where the team has been in the play-in.

Pat Riley on keeping Bam happy with roster building



“I had a great exit interview with Bam. I sense his frustration. Just like Dwayne’s frustration, just like Shaquille’s frustration, like Zo’s frustration.”



Mentions “getting somebody to help him, somebody that is different.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) April 27, 2026

One line from Riley in this hour long press conference jumped out a few times throughout, though.

"A different kind of player" is the type of move he could be eyeing.

He mentioned it as he was discussing Adebayo's situation, saying his focus is "getting somebody to help him, somebody that is different."

So what does "different" mean?

Somebody that is different than the type of swings they've been taking recently, such as the Terry Rozier move that ended in unfortunate fashion or the Norman Powell move that was a mild swing that landed him into an All Star season. So in that sense, different could be something larger.

Or does different refer to the availability concerns Riley expressed for his team, including for Tyler Herro who only played 33 games this regular season.

"I can't control players who miss games," Riley stated. "I can't control the lack of continuity that creates. That's a nightmare for a coach."

So "different" in this sense could just mean valuing guys who are always on the floor, as he also mentioned the first thing he looks at when evaluating potential players out there is games played.

When Riley was asked about what he meant by "a different type of player," he says it's all about having a certain trait, or better yet, "overall length."

Getting bigger across the roster was a hot topic from Riley who has always valued size. Not just about adding another center to the roster, but positional size on the wings and in the guard room ideally.

So maybe different just means a new makeup of the roster when it comes to the small ball philosophy that Erik Spoelstra has stuck with.

We most likely will never truly find out what this means, but I do agree the Heat need a different kind of guy.

Better yet, they just need different.

This season had a word glued to it for much of this season, and that word was stale. Even with some young guys emerging and the early season freshness of Powell, it just felt like a drag for this roster.

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Keshon Gilbert (51) looks to pass against Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

We've heard some of these lines in the past, but there's hope that there's action behind it this time with a real push to sway the direction of where this Heat team has consistently landed.

Play-in appearances and middle of the pack regular season.

It's time for something, or somebody, different.