The Miami Heat's season ended early this year as they missed the NBA Playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. This will be one of the more important offseasons for the Heat and according to Zach Lowe, there may already be signs that big changes are coming.

Lowe believed that one of the most surprising developments late in the season was Miami’s decision to essentially stop playing Tyler Herro and Norman Powell together. These are two of the most talented offensive players on the roster, both recent All-Stars, and yet their shared minutes disappeared. Lowe didn’t hold back when discussing it.

Zach Lowe thinks Miami is the most fascinating offseason team, summary:



• Doesn’t think both Herro and Powell will be on the team. Believes there’s a chance neither are on the team next season



• Wonders if this is the year Pat Riley finally just throws everything at a whale… pic.twitter.com/WJRYqLx13H — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) April 21, 2026

“To just decide we can’t play them together for six minutes a game… is really shocking,” he said.

Lowe believed that for a team that struggled to generate consistent offense at times, shelving that combination entirely suggests there may have been more going on behind the scenes than just basketball fit.

What It Could Mean for the Roster

That decision might not have just been about rotations; it could’ve been a preview of what’s coming. Lowe floated the idea that there’s a real chance that one or even both of Herro and Powell are no longer on the roster next season. That’s a massive statement considering how central both players have been to Miami’s identity over the last couple of years. If that happens, it would signal a clear shift in direction. The Heat may finally be preparing to break up parts of their core in pursuit of something bigger.

The Heat may finally be preparing to break up parts of their core in pursuit of something bigger.

The Giannis Question Still Looms

Mar 31, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Lowe brought up how the Heat have missed on a lot of stars lately, like Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant. He outlined a scenario where the Heat push all their chips to the center of the table, multiple first-round picks, young players, and key contributors, to land Giannis.

A core of Giannis and Bam Adebayo would instantly raise Miami’s ceiling. Add in complementary pieces like Andrew Wiggins and possibly Powell via re-signing, and suddenly the Heat are right back in the contender conversation.

The Risk of Going All-In

Lowe also made it clear that this path comes with serious risk. A Giannis trade could strip Miami of depth and flexibility. "While talent can solve a lot, a Bam-Giannis pairing isn’t a seamless offensive fit", and the roster around them would likely be thin. In a competitive Eastern Conference, that margin for error matters.

There’s also the long-term concern. Giannis is entering his early 30s, has dealt with injuries, and would be due for a massive extension. If the Heat give up everything and fall short of a title, they could be left stuck, without assets and without a clear path forward.

A Franchise at a Crossroads

Miami has options. They can go all-in and chase the superstar they’ve been linked to for years, or they can stay patient and look for a better-fitting, potentially younger star. Pat Riley has never been afraid to take big swings. But this time, the stakes feel even higher.

The Heat are now at a crossroads, and whatever direction they choose will define the next era of Miami basketball.