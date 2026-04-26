The Miami Heat can't let the East playoff upsets fool them

The NBA playoffs tend to be the chalky-ist of all the postseasons in professional sports, with the higher seeds finding ways to prevail and proceed.

Yes, there's the very occasional seventh or eighth seed that shocks everyone, but the reason we remember them -- think of Denver's Dikembe Mutombo in ecstasy after swatting away now-defunct Seattle or Jimmy Butler and the 2023 play-in Heat going first round nuclear against the top-seeded Bucks on the way to the Finals -- is that it happens so infrequently.

The 2026 postseason has been a little wonky in the sense that the lower seeds have gotten off to a decent start in the Eastern Conference, which isn't a huge surprise since there wasn't all that much separation between many of the squads during the regular season. There were two at the top (Detroit and Boston), two more than settled into home court spots (New York and Cleveland) but then six others that all finished at least 43-39, with those fifth through 10th slots not fully determined until the first and second weeks of April.

And now, we know, there will be will be no first round East sweeps.

Orlando, the eighth seed, has already won two of three against top-seeded, making the Pistons look limited without a second shot creator. Philadelphia, without Joel Embiid, got one on the road against Boston, even while the Celtics are fully healthy now. The Knicks, comfortably the third seed all season, have been challenged by versatile Atlanta, and now the series is tied at 2 heading back to New York. And the Raptors are down just 2-1 to Cleveland, with a chance to pull even in the 5 vs. 4 matchup.

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) handles the ball guarded by New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) during the second half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

So we say this....

MIami Heat, don't get any ideas.

Don't start thinking that because you won only three fewer games than the Raptors and Hawks, and two fewer than the Magic and 76ers -- and one fewer than the Hornets before a one-point overtime loss in the 9-10 play-in game -- that you are close.

Don't start rationalizing anything by the absence of Tyler Herro for much of the season -- remember, the record was better without him. Don't point to Bam Adebayo being legwhipped and removed by LaMelo Ball in the play-in game. Don't, don't, don't start thinking that just a tweak will do, that all you needed was to get in the playoff tournament, that you could "gain momentum," as Erik Spoelstra said.

Don't forget that the Magic beat you all five times, and Orlando is giving Detroit trouble mostly because it can match the Pistons' size and physicality, something you cannot do and need to seriously address, at every position. Don't forget that Toronto embarrassed you every single time, winning by an average of 19 points in four meetings; so the fact that the Raptors have been competitive against Cleveland with that same length isn't all that encouraging. And don't forget what the Celtics did to you, sweeping the season series, and that you don't have a V.J. Edgecombe, Tyrese Maxey backcourt that has the quickness to exploit Boston's only real weakness.

Feb 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and guard Vj Edgecombe (77) look on during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

And don't neglect the reality: while there are some nice pieces on this Heat roster, players who would fit snugly into a lot of good rotations and have some room to grow, the only Heat player who would start on every single current East playoff team is Bam Adebayo. And he wouldn't be the consistent go-to offensive player on any of them, maybe leading Orlando or Toronto or Atlanta in scoring on occasion (the man did have an 83-point night) but that's about it.

You are not close, and teams in the mirror -- reloading Indiana especially -- are closer than they may appear.

It's important to state this prior to Heat president Pat Riley holding his annual end-of-season address and press conference on Monday. The standard of Heat basketball during Riley's tenure -- in collaboration with those who employ him and those he chose for collaboration in the front office -- is not, "well, we might have been able to do what these other teams are doing if more broke right for us."

It is to make your own breaks.

And break into contention with top-end talent.

Don't get fooled. Work toward being feared.