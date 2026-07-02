Should the Heat be worried after the Jaylen Brown trade?

In a trade that few, if anyone, saw coming the NBA has been shaken up once again. Two of the Miami Heat’s biggest rivals have paired up to shake up the league with a blockbuster trade. The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George and draft compensation.

Should the 76ers worry the Heat?

This trade gives the 76ers much more firepower to try and finally breakthrough the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2001. They will now be relying on a trio of Tyreese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Brown. This trio is undoubtably the most talented set in the league currently.

When looking at the 76ers perspective, this trade can be viewed as a response to the Heat pulling off the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. They knew they needed to improve their roster and add some firepower to compete.

Though this trade does bolster Philadelphia’s roster, I am skeptical it will work out like they desire. The trio is defiantly talented, that is undeniable, but fit matters more than people like to admit in the modern NBA. There have been countless teams with talent that do not pan out.

Anytime a team is created, and I get the sense that there are more than 2 players that should have the ball to be most effective, my sirens start to flash. That is what is going on with the 76ers after this trade. Maxey is an elite scorer, Embiid is one of the most talented players in the league, and Brown demonstrated last year and, on their championship run that he can play with the best. The issue is how are they all going to get their touches?

I think that Philadelphia will be an excellent regular season team competing for the #1 seed. When the playoffs start, I get less concerned. Now they could figure it all out and win the Eastern Conference, but I will remain skeptical until that happens.

What does this mean for the Celtics?

As for the other team in the trade, I think this is a clear sign the Celtics are turning a chapter in their franchise. They obviously feel that they are a better team without Brown, which might be true. Either way this is not a good look after missing out on Antetokounmpo just a few days ago.

I understand why they traded Brown, I just do not understand why they acquired Paul Geroge. He can be a solid player, but he has a horrible contract and is on the decline. He is not going to be a massive difference maker, especially in the playoffs. This is not a trade a team looking to contend should make.

I have a hard time believing they could not have got a better package from another team, but maybe Brown’s value truly was that low.

The conclusion

In conclusion, I think this does not change much for the Heat. The Celtics have got markedly worse and the 76ers have taken their place in the upper tier of the East. If anything, I believe an argument can be made this is better for Miami, because of my skepticism of the fit with Brown in Philadelphia.