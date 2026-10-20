Should The Miami Heat Explore Kevin Porter Jr as an Option?

With the NBA Season right around the corner, teams made final cuts as they finalized their rosters. As the league's talent level rises, a few surprising cuts led into opening night. One of the names that was one of the most intriguing cuts was Kevin Porter Jr. being released by the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat for a farm of players that included the likes of Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakučionis, and a few others. With the number of players that the Bucks got in return, they had some hard decisions to make, and Kevin Porter Jr. was one of the casualties of roster cuts.

Oct 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) passes the ball while Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) defends in he first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter Jr., while limited to playing just under half the season due to injuries, had one of his better seasons statistically. He averaged 17 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals. He found his groove as a playmaker and was making a mark defensively with the two steals he was averaging per game.

The Miami Heat still have a potential roster spot to fill, so should Porter Jr. be that person to fill that spot? While the Heat could save the roster spot and wait for a potential veteran to end up on the buyout market, Porter Jr. could realistically fill a few gaps for the Heat.

Primarily, Porter Jr. is a scorer through and through, averaging double digits all but one season. Additionally, although his three-point shooting was down last season to 32%, he was able to hit at just over a 40% clip the season previous. His defensive prowess will only be more on display with Bam and Giannis and will allow him to help create more fast-break opportunities.

Oct 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (7) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the third quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The downside that comes with Porter Jr. comes on the health side of the picture. Last year, he was limited to 38 games. With the knee injuries that he’s had to deal with, it’s been tough for Porter Jr. to stay on the court.

The Miami Heat have a slight gap on the offensive side of the ball at the point guard position, and while Davion Mitchell has the starting position locked up and has shown massive improvement, Porter Jr. could add a spark to the lineup. Porter Jr. has played multiple positions, from point guard last season to small forward in his initial season. Dru Smith has shown an ability to be a solid NBA player, on the defensive side particularly, but Porter Jr. off the bench could add another layer offensively.

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) looks on against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Miami Heat can add him on a cheap deal, the risk might be worth the reward, with him also being only just 25 years old. Being selected in the same draft as Tyler Herro, he could still develop and fill a role as a microwave scorer and playmaker off the bench.