Giannis Antetokounmpo has been everything the Miami Heat could ask for and has been amazing this season.

The two-time MVP ranks third on ’s latest MVP race ladder, trailing only Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama.

After starting the season 0-4, the Heat have completely turned things around, and Antetokounmpo has been the biggest reason why. Miami has won eight of its last nine games, and the chemistry keeps improving with each passing game.

Giannis Dominates Against the New York Knicks

Antetokounmpo had another monster performance Friday night in Miami's 108-105 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Giannis finished with 22 points and 23 rebounds, helping Miami snap New York's six-game winning streak.

To go into Madison Square Garden and have that kind of performance against one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference is impressive, especially when you're going up against a frontcourt featuring Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Heat blew a 23-point lead but managed to pull out a huge road victory.

We've become so accustomed to seeing Antetokounmpo put up ridiculous numbers that sometimes we take his performances for granted. The guy grabbed 23 rebounds in a basketball game and made it look easy.

Even on nights when he isn't putting up 30-plus points, he can completely dominate a game. Few players in the NBA can impact winning the way Antetokounmpo does.

Giannis Has Been Incredible in His First Season With Miami

Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.1 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season.

One thing I've enjoyed watching this season is how Antetokounmpo has adapted to playing in Erik Spoelstra's offense.

According to NBA.com, 56 percent of his made baskets have been assisted, which is his highest percentage since his rookie season. His average time of possession has also dropped from 3.6 minutes last season to 2.6 minutes this season.

Much of that has to do with how well Davion Mitchell has played at point guard. Having someone who can consistently get Antetokounmpo the ball in his spots has made life easier for him offensively.

We're also seeing the chemistry between Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo develop.

Plenty of questions came up this offseason about how those two would coexist offensively, and understandably so. But we're starting to see more high-low action between them, and both players are getting more comfortable finding each other.

Can Giannis Win His Third MVP Award?

Here's a look at NBA.com's updated MVP Ladder:

https://t.co/eyCCL6ZEyh’s updated MVP Ladder:



1. Luka Dončić

2. Victor Wembanyama

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

4. Nikola Jokić

5. Alperen Sengun

6. Karl-Anthony Towns

7. Jayson Tatum

8. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

9. Cooper Flagg

10. Tyrese Maxey — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 27, 2026

Luka Dončić Victor Wembanyama Giannis Antetokounmpo Nikola Jokić Alperen Sengun Karl-Anthony Towns Jayson Tatum Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cooper Flagg Tyrese Maxey

The MVP race is going to be incredibly competitive this season, but I think Antetokounmpo has a legitimate chance of winning the award.

A lot of it will come down to how many games the Heat win. If Miami can finish as a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo is going to have a very strong case.

He also has an interesting narrative working in his favor. After spending 13 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, he joined an entirely new organization and immediately changed its championship outlook.

Antetokounmpo hasn't won an MVP award since 2020, despite putting up MVP-caliber numbers seemingly every season since.

How cool would it be for him to win his third MVP award in his first season wearing a Miami Heat uniform?

If Miami keeps winning at this rate, it's certainly a possibility.