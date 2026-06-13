Should the Miami Heat Keep Kasparas Jakucionis or Pelle Larsson?

The Miami Heat are sending their best shot at acquiring Giannis Antetoukounmpo and it comes with tough decisions. Especially as the race gets down to the wire. Agents, local media and many others have begun the process of leaking reports to try and drive up the Miami Heat's offer.

That offer currently looks something like this, Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, the 13th pick, more picks, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and likely one of Pelle Larsson or Kasparas Jakucionis.

The Athletic's recent report:

“The Heat were aggressive in trying to land Antetokounmpo at the February trade deadline, when league sources say they thought a deal would get done before the Bucks ultimately backed away. This time around, with league sources indicating that the package is likely to include Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., either Pelle Larsson or Kasparas Jakučionis and draft capital (they can offer up to three first round picks), Miami is still widely seen as the frontrunner in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.”

One of the key decisions in a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade could come down to Pelle Larsson or Kasparas Jakučionis, with league sources indicating Miami is expected to include one of the two in its offer, per @TheAthletic



“The Heat were aggressive in trying to land… pic.twitter.com/w4sslrt2xB — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 12, 2026

So that begs the question, who should the Miami Heat prioritize retaining?

If you can only keep one….@PrizePicks (FIVE) — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) June 12, 2026

I'll preface this question by stating, if it takes both to land Giannis, you send them. That said, both players have plenty of value in the eyes of the Miami Heat, but Pelle Larsson fits the needs of the Miami Heat better in my opinion. In a Giannis and Bam led team, a Championship window opens, and players who a ready to contribute, savvy, and do all the right things need to fill out the roster. There is a Pelle Larsson prototype on every contending NBA team, and if he can improve even slightly from beyond the arc, he's the easy answer.

Jakucionis brings his fair argument and would be a wonderful player to keep, a potential point guard of the future who displayed great shooting capabilities this past season, still has a lot of room to grow, especially from inside of the three-point line. Jakucionis shot 21.6% from outside of three feet and inside the perimeter and 62% at the rim.

Larsson's ability to immediately impact winning is my reasoning despite the upside Jakucionis has.

Jimmy Butler on Pelle Larsson (2024)



“He just does everything. He can shoot the ball, he can handle the ball, he can finish, he can guard. I think as the game continues to slow down for him, he’s just going to get more comfortable and better.



It’s really going to be hard for… pic.twitter.com/Julwz2wWjr — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) April 12, 2026

Ethan J. Skolnick

"It's seeming likely that the Bucks will insist on one, if not both, of Pelle Larsson and Kasparas Jakucionis, and it's easy to understand why. Larsson is a plug-and-play player, who emerged as a solid spot starter in his second season. Jakucionis didn't get a lot of playing time early but when he did, he didn't look like a 19-year-old rookie -- while he didn't get to flash his passing skills much, he was a revelation as a shooter and defender. So this comes down to the Heat's timeline, and that's why the choice should be Larsson. Jakucionis's skill set fits with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, but Larsson's is even easier -- his ability to cut will be very useful. As is his age; he has a little more experience than Jakucionis, and that will give a Giannis-led team a chance to hit the ground running a bit sooner. But ideally, if Miami can retain both, it's a huge win."

Amir Motameni

"If the Heat have to choose between Pelle Larsson and Kasparas Jakučionis in a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, I would say I prefer to keep Kasparas Jakučionis. I know Pelle would be a better fit and has proven to be a great glue guy, but I would still prefer Kasparas' upside. Pelle will be a valuable rotational player; he is tough and tenacious and will do all the dirty work. There is an argument that he is the safer player. I think Kasparas has more upside; he is also younger. He offers more long-term upside and greater offensive upside, which the Heat will need. There could be growing pains, but he showed a ton of growth in his rookie season, and his three-point shooting will be very helpful."