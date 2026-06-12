Will the Miami Heat Regret Trading Jaime Jaquez, Jr. or Kasparas Jakucionis?
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When you go to the Casino, you only bring money you can afford to lose. When making a trade, you have to be confident in your decision, because hindsight is always 20/20, no matter how you look at it. Can there be regrets in life, sure but every decision you made thinking it was the right choice, and you have to live with the outcome.
For the Miami Heat, that reality is sinking in as they send their best offer to the Milwaukee Bucks in potentially acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster, franchising altering deal.
The presumed deal includes a mix of the Heat's draft capital, Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr, and Likely Kasparas Jakucions (or others).
So, will Miami regret moving on from their young talent?
We have already touched on Ware.
Here are two others.
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
While Jaime Jaquez Jr. was snubbed for the sixth man of the year award, Miami would have little problem trading him in any deal, and here is why. Jaquez Jr. is 25 years old, played four years of college ball and now 3 in the NBA.
Although talented, and even after the major bounce back, he is still one dimensional on offense, he plays to his strengths -- which is a good thing -- but he fit perfectly in Miami's run and gun style offense this season. Jaquez Jr. has work to do from beyond the arc --no higher than 32% in his career-- and Jaquez is not a player you can hang your head on in a trade.
The forward has done great things in Miami, he brings great energy and has shown the ability to improve --so maybe he could develop into a three-level scorer -- but the regret level would be zero if Jaime Jaquez Jr. is traded, and not just in a Giannis deal.
Regret Level: None
Kasparas Jakucionis
Now trading a 6'6 20-year-old point guard is harder, it really is. But we are looking at potential with Jakucionis, he has yet to prove himself. The thing here is, the mold is there and the Heat have the talent development department to help him reach that level. Jakucionis shot 42.3% from three which was something that surprised many, and he played great defense keeping him in the lineup down the stretch. But the ability to finish at the rim was quite concerning. Jakucionis shot 21.6% from outside of three feet and inside the perimeter and 62% at the rim.
Jakucionis is a grinder, and he is going to get better, but as far as regret levels go, he can't be a holdup in a deal for a guy the Miami Heat have sought after for half a decade. Regardless of the talent level, his promising rookie campaign, or his potential it's just not the way to do business.
Regret Level: Slim to None
Regret is a funny thing, because everyone can look back and say, man we shouldn't have done that. Outsiders can poke fun at past decisions, but every variable is looked at, and when making the eventual decision you live with it.
Thankfully for the Miami Heat, the regret levels in trading Jakucionis or Jaime Jaquez are low, because Miami has to upgrade their roster, and they will likely move on from one if not both to make that happen.
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Austin also writes for the Five Reasons Sports Network, covering all South Florida sports. As a current athlete, Austin specializes in in-depth analysis, player profiles, combining on-field knowledge with strong storytelling to cover football, basketball, and beyond. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management at Webber International University. Twitter: @austindobbins13