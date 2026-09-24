The 3 Heat Players Who Can Prove They Should Have Been Ranked

There are 30 NBA teams.

There are 100 players that ESPN ranks annually.

So the math seems fairly simple -- the average team would have three players on the list, with 10 teams having four. But, naturally, it doesn't always sort out that way. Some teams are stronger than others. Some teams are constructed in a more top-heavy manner, and some have more of an equitable distribution of talent throughout the roster.

And some, the ESPN panel just likes better; no other way to explain Walker Kessler jumping 30 spots after missing nearly an entire season, but then being traded from oft-ignored Utah to the marquee Lakers.

Miami has been a marquee team at times, also, and may be again after the addition of Giannis Antetokoumpo, who was ranked fifth in the NBA. But there have been questions from the national media about the Heat's depth behind Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, so it wasn't especially surprising that no Heat player appears on the list after Adebayo at No. 29.

Is that a slight?

Well, it's hard to say that. It's not as silly as The Ringer's Bill Simmons recently wondering aloud whom the Heat have to play defense, when essentially the entire roster applies.

So which of the Heat's other players can make their case, during this season, that they belonged on the list, and will going forward?

Here are the three primary options:

1. Andrew Wiggins

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not often that a hyped prospect, picked No. 1 overall after several teams tanked to get him, can be overlooked over the course of his career. But that's what has happened of late to Wiggins, the rare top-five selection who didn't end up all boom or all bust, but instead somewhere in between. After not having the personality or skill set to lead the Wolves to great success, Wiggins found a home as a championship-level starter and supporting piece with the Warriors, and he is still capable of doing many of the same things in Miami. His three-point efficiency was better than ever last season and, with the games more meaningful now, he might start to get some shine again. Is he definite top 100? Not necessarily. But the Heat would likely take him over many of those on the list.

2. Pelle Larsson

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be a bit of a projection to put Larsson on a list like this already, after just two seasons. But the former second-round pick showed signs of growth last season, and more may be coming following a strong performance for Sweden this summer. The Heat rewarded Larsson by extending him early and, while he likely won't start with the Heat needing more reliable shooting at two-guard, he is headed toward a top-5 finish on the team in overall minutes, with lots of closing appearances. He does a little of everything, all of it passionately and unselfishly, and it's not crazy to think he cracks this list next season, especially if the Heat make a playoff run.

3. Davion Mitchell

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It took two prior stops -- Sacramento and Toronto -- for the former high pick from Baylor to find his place, but he's clearly found it now. Known as Off Night for his defensive doggedness, his shooting improved dramatically after he arrived in Miami, and he's become a better driver as well. The next step is to step into more shots, even when not entirely wide open, and to continue growing as a passer. But he will clearly put in the work; the man's "Pain Camp" was a social media staple for Heat fans this summer. Is he top 100 yet? Hard to put him there. But a career season could be coming, in a contract season.