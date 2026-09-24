The Miami Heat changed the NBA when they found a way to from the Big 3 with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. This then backed with their success on the court and undeniable flare while playing has forever poisoned the hearts of many NBA fans.

One of those people that now holds an irrational hate for anything Heat related is none other than the most famous basketball podcaster in the world, Bill Simmons.

Here’s the extended version of what Bill Simmons said 👀

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Miami won’t make the playoffs

Laughed at Pelle Larsson & his extension

Doesn’t like the HEAT moves

Asked who’s playing defense 🤣

Asked who’s guarding Tatum

Called the HEAT a Play-in Team pic.twitter.com/6E8GGTOskc — HEAT LEGION (@HEATLEG1ON) September 22, 2026

Simmons of course is an avid Celtics fan, which only fuels his hatred. What is ironic is that Simmons has numerous times expressed how scared he is of Miami at the moment when push comes to shove, but every offseason he builds the confidence to talk.

Simmons Speaks on the Heat’s new roster.

Apr 1, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You might remember Simmons saying the Heat would give up too much for Giannis Antetokounmpo, then flopping and saying they don’t have enough. Well now Simmons is saying he does not like the Heat’s offseason. He at least does say other than Antetokounmpo if that makes it any better.

Because of the “poor offseason”, in his eyes, he picks the Heat to not even make the playoffs. I would say a team that was just a few games out of making the playoffs outright then adds a top 3-5 player in the world, without giving up any of your most important players, is going to improve. Simmons is caught in his delusions of hopeful thinking for his Celtics not having to face the biggest thorn in their side.

Is this trolling?

Apr 1, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) protects the basketball against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now I want to talk about my favorite part. Simmons completely outs himself and someone that either does not pay attention to the NBA or is completely biased or both. Simmons has the audacity to ask who will play defense for Miami.

Yes, Bill Simmons, who hosts the largest NBA podcast in the world, apparently is questioning who on the Heat is able to play defense. Genuinely a hilarious question. Hey Bill Simmons, not sure if you have heard of Bam Adebayo, Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins, Dru Smith, Antetokounmpo, and others. The one thing this Heat team does not lack is defense. Anyone asking who will play defense on a team literally flooded with great defenders loses credibility.

Simmons also wonders how Antetokounmpo and Adebayo will fit on offense. I will say this is the most sensible of his claims as there are a lot of things they will have to figure out. Even then, the concerns are overblown.

The Heat have added numerous shooters and have figured out similar fits in the past. Everyone said the same thing about Jimmy Butler and Adebayo. If my memory serves me correctly, the Heat consistently pushed the Celtics to their breaking point.

Bill Simmons needs to face reality.

Apr 1, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Luka Garza (52) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for Simmons, what matters on the court and facts are more important than feelings. We will see how it ultimately plays out, but the foundation of Simmons comments holds no weight.