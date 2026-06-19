There hasn’t been any progress on a Giannis trade because the Milwaukee Bucks don’t want Tyler Herro, which may or may not force them to exceed their deadline to move their unhappy Greek star. This means the Miami Heat will need another team to assist with the deal, or things might end up as fruitless as summer 2023, when they failed to bring in Damian Lillard.

Yet The Stein Line has reported that the Detroit Pistons could be that team.

Naturally, the Pistons are desperate to improve after having a disappointing playoff run end in round two. They won’t be catching teams by surprise next season, either, so they need reinforcements.

REPORT: The Pistons have emerged as a potential third-team facilitator in a Giannis to Heat trade, with Tyler Herro heading to Detroit, per @TheSteinLine.



(via @JakeLFischer, https://t.co/QAGMpMNMz5) pic.twitter.com/C9iKwPqjyO — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 19, 2026

It’s too early to tell if this means a reunion with Duncan Robinson and Herro but this would make sense for the Pistons because they need another shot creator to take pressure off Cade Cunningham. Herro is good enough to fill that role, having averaged 22.2 points per game over the last two seasons on 56.2 effective field goal percentage. He also logged 4.8 assists nightly over that span.

The biggest concern for the Heat is that their good player would be joining a great regular-season team, which could come back to burn them in the playoffs.

As our editor, Ethan Skolnick, recalled, the team punted on Jamal Mashburn and P.J. Brown (with other pieces) for Anthony Mason and Eddie Jones. Notably, Mashburn, who had two playoff disappearances in Miami, was later the leading scorer for the Charlotte Hornets that swept the Heat.

Rarely has Pat Riley been that embarrassed, and in this trade scenario, Herro is arguably a better player than Mashburn. Consider how Herro could give the Pistons tons of firsthand knowledge on everyone’s weaknesses, plus he would be motivated to stick it to the team who didn’t think he was good enough or anyone who constantly put him in the trade machine.

Dec 16, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is guarded by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Herro in Detroit could also be the situation that gets the most out of him since it would be his first time playing with a shot creator who averages over nine assists per game and draws double teams galore. His presence would help Cunningham cut down on his playoff turnovers, too.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s teams are known for their defensive tenacity, and he has helped mask the deficiencies of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell before. Presumably, if Herro lands there, he’d be hidden on weak ball handlers for as long as possible, yet he would also have versatile size next to him, covering for his weaknesses.

Still, if the price to pay for Antetokounmpo is the Pistons getting better by getting Herro, so be it. Since Joel Embiid is still very good but may never be his MVP self again, Antetokounmpo is clearly the best player in the East when healthy. For that reason, there is not much else to think about.