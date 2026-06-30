A busy day lies ahead for the Miami Heat.

After sending out Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr, and Kasparas Jakucionis plus picks in a deal to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, the free agency period is all about adding shooting.

Names like Tim Hardaway Jr to Duncan Robinson to Anfernee Simons could be popping up all day today, but before getting to some of the new look shooters, the Heat locked up a familiar face in the shooting department.

Simone Fontecchio will be signing a one year deal to return to the Miami Heat.

Free agent Simone Fontecchio intends to sign a one-year deal to return to the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. Heat officials worked with Fontecchio's agent at Excel Sports Management, Sam Goldfeder, to bring back the shooter who averaged 8.5 points and 37.5% 3-point shooting. pic.twitter.com/whcTia7Ipo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

This makes sense for multiple reasons. Number one the team needs cheap minimum level shooters to provide some depth on the perimeter.

Secondly, his style fits the need of a Giannis Antetokounmpo roster. Miami will use the rest of the day to find movement shooters and/or shot creators, but Fontecchio is a guy that is just pure spot-up.

And well, Antetokounmpo is going to need those pure spot-up threats to eliminate easy help and be ready for simple kick-outs.

The third reason it makes sense to take a flier on him is this: can he replicate his early season Miami Heat debut a year ago?

Fontecchio shot 38% from three point land overall last season, but he simply couldn't miss out the gate to start the season. He leaned into that hot had, found a comfortable pocket in those short corners, and even showed some flashes of some solid drives and finishes off close-outs.

Simone Fontecchio signs a one year deal to return to Miami as expected



Heat are going to need some more consistency from him but the shooting depth was needed



He’s pure spot-up and that’s what a Giannis team needs — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) June 30, 2026

No, this isn't their starting shooting guard. No, he probably won't be in the regular nine man rotation.

But a guy that is willing to stay ready to be thrown into the fire and light it up from three is not a position to take lightly. He's a true professional, doesn't complain, and has played this role for years.

The Heat not only need top-end shooting, but also some depth. And by bringing back Fontecchio, it provides a safety net to move into free agency today with a clear plan.

His final regular season game with Miami last season was a 24 point showing on 8 of 10 shooting while going 6 of 8 from three against the Washington Wizards.

He's also been a good rebounder for his position as his size is an underrated factor to his game.

On defense, you would rather him sizing up than sizing down, but the Heat can work all that stuff out with that Antetokounmpo-Adebayo backline.

The overall point is the extra parts of his game is just added fluff. They're bringing him back to shoot when called upon, and he will be ready to do that.