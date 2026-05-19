The Miami Heat have the 13th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and this pick could play a major role in helping reshape the franchise's future. One player who continues to rise draft boards and feels like a perfect fit for Miami’s culture is Cameron Carr out of Baylor.

Carr may not be the biggest name in the draft, but his combination of elite athleticism, shooting ability, defensive upside, and raw potential could make him one of the steals of the entire class.

Carr’s Breakout Year at Baylor

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) drives around Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

In his one season at Baylor, Carr quickly emerged as one of the most explosive wings in college basketball. Standing at 6-foot-4.5 with an absurd 7-foot-plus wingspan, Carr possesses the type of physical tools NBA teams dream about developing. What immediately stands out is his shooting. Carr knocked down 37.6 percent of his three-point attempts during his breakout season while showing legitimate NBA range. He wasn’t just a standstill shooter either. Carr showed the ability to hit shots off movement, off the dribble, and in transition.

This Miami Heat team desperately needs more spacing and athletic shot creators around Adebayo. Carr checks a lot of boxes and can make an immediate impact. Carr is not only a good shooter, Carr became known for highlight-reel dunks, transition finishes, and weak-side shot blocking. His bounce and explosiveness consistently popped on film, and defensively, he flashed tremendous instincts as a help defender. His nearly 4 percent block rate at Baylor was elite for a wing player and showcased how disruptive he can become on that end of the floor.

Cameron Carr Dominated the NBA Combine

Carr’s stock only continued to rise during last week’s NBA Combine. Several scouts and analysts came away impressed with his shooting display and overall athletic testing. During scrimmages, Carr caught fire from deep and reminded evaluators why many believe he has one of the purest jump shots in the entire draft class.

The Heat have consistently valued players who outperform expectations in competitive settings, and Carr did exactly that in Chicago. His measurements also turned heads. A near 7-foot-1 wingspan paired with elite vertical explosiveness gives Carr the physical profile of a modern NBA two-way wing. Those types of players are becoming more valuable than ever in today’s league. Miami has built its identity around long, versatile defenders who can switch on defense while spacing the floor on offense.

Why Cameron Carr Fits the Heat Culture

The biggest reason the Heat should seriously consider Carr at No. 13 is because of his long-term upside within Miami’s development system. No organization in basketball has a stronger reputation for developing raw athletic talent than Miami. The Heat have consistently turned overlooked or unpolished players into major contributors, and Carr feels like the exact type of prospect they would maximize.

The Heat could allow Carr to grow into his body, improve his handle, and simplify his role early on as a 3-and-D wing who runs the floor, spaces the court, and creates energy plays defensively. Miami may end up with one of the biggest steals in the draft.

In a league built around athletic wings who can defend and shoot, Carr possesses the tools every contender wants. At No. 13, the Heat should seriously consider betting on upside, and Cameron Carr may offer some of the highest upside in the entire draft class.