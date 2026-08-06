The Most Important Reserve for the Miami Heat

When it comes to building a Championship roster, the reserves are just as important as the starters, the reserves help carry you through an 82-game season, and they play a vital role come playoff time. The New York Knicks changed coaches and leaned into their depth more and now they are NBA Champions, and there are so many reserves --and sixth mans-- that deserve their flowers for helping their teams cross the finish line.

Teams fall in love with these role players, and so do the fans. They are often a feel-good story, they do the dirty work, and they are still highly capable on the court. The Miami Heat have long had one of those players, and now they have another one who will be the Miami Heat's most important reserve.

Pelle Larsson.

Pelle on 3.12.26 —



28 PTS

6 REB

6 AST

9-14 FG (64.3%)

2-3 3PT (67%)



He’s going to shock the world this year. pic.twitter.com/rCXxsa0dIv — HeatMuse (@Heat_Muse) August 1, 2026

There is a Pelle Larsson prototype on every contending NBA team, and if he can improve even slightly from beyond the arc he will be more than a serviceable reserve, but a spot starter, and a key piece on a Championship roster.

Pelle Larsson brings the physicality, the grit, and the mindset of doing whatever it takes to win.

Here was former Miami Heat star on Larsson:

“He just does everything. He can shoot the ball, he can handle the ball, he can finish, he can guard. I think as the game continues to slow down for him, he’s just going to get more comfortable and better.



It’s really going to be hard for [Erik Spoelstra] to take him off the floor. I like the way that I always see him in early, leaving late. Honestly, he reminds me of myself whenever I was younger in this league. He can probably shoot the ball a lot better than I did, though." Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler on Pelle Larsson (2024)



“He just does everything. He can shoot the ball, he can handle the ball, he can finish, he can guard. I think as the game continues to slow down for him, he’s just going to get more comfortable and better.



It’s really going to be hard for… https://t.co/pCEdrhGjRx pic.twitter.com/NPjjF71U6F — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) August 2, 2026

Pelle Larsson has thrived at getting to the rim averaging 3.1 rim attempts per game last season, good for the NBA's 87th percentile. Larsson matched the physicality at the rim with an efficient 70.6% at the rim and averaged 3.3 free throws per game.

Larsson's next steps offensively are to improve from beyond the arc and also improve at the line. It's one thing to get to the line; it's another thing to actually take the free points. His 79.7% last season was a 12.5% increase from the year before.

Asked Pelle Larsson about the next steps in his off-season, including possible on-ball reps:



- Drilling close-out situations is a staple

- Wants his three ball to feel more comfortable

- Wants to shoot more threes overall

- Initiating offense more like Jaime pic.twitter.com/7PUFiCCMD1 — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) April 16, 2026

The three-point shot will be crucial in a Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo led offense, especially with their rim presence and driving abilities. Larsson shot below 33% last season, and just a small leap from beyond the arc will make him such a better player than he already is.

Larsson was already Miami's most important reserve, but any step forward will be huge, especially with their lack of scoring depth on the bench (at least right now).

Larsson embodies "Heat Culture" and will be essential to this teams Championship chances.