The One Thing the Miami Heat Need Most from Each Starter

The Miami Heat season is rapidly approaching, and they still have some roster spots they can fill out before training camp begins. But as camp nears and the Heat begin to mesh, each player will begin to discover their role, continue to maximize their potential, and hopefully improve in an area of need.

For a team like the Miami Heat --the way they are currently constructed-- they are going to have to stay healthy, and each and every player will have to be maximized, but especially their starting five and closing lineups. So as we look at the starting lineup, what do the Heat need from each starter?

1. PG- Davion Mitchell: Playmaking and 3pt Shooting

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) handles the ball defended by Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (7) during the first quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davion Mitchell has been working his tail off all player to become the best version of himself on and off the basketball court, something the Miami Heat will need from their starting point guard. Mitchell proved fairly capable as a ball handler and facilitator last season and will need to continue that trend. Mitchell had 6.5 assists to 1.5 turnovers and was Miami's main ballhandler behind Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami needs Mitchell to step up as a creator but also continue his positive three-point shooting trend. With the gravity of Giannis, open looks should be created, and Mitchell will have to cash in at a similar 39.5% clip with increased volume.

2. SG- Pelle Larsson: Spot up Shooting

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) dribbles the ball at pregame warm ups against the Charlotte Hornets during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I went with Pelle Larsson in the starting lineup over Tim Hardaway Jr. because of his ability to play any role, and the Heat's belief in him as a player. His energy, his IQ, his willingness to win, paired with his game, you can't leave him out of this starting lineup. But with that said, he will have to grow from beyond the arc. Larsson will get many, many open looks on the wings and needs to shoot closer to 35% from beyond the arc. He has already shown a strong capability of finishing and getting to the free throw line, but growth from three is essential for Larsson.

3. SF- Andrew Wiggins: Elite Two Way Play

Apr 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) vies for a rebound against Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami simply needs Andrew Wiggins to be the elite wing he was last year. All Championship teams have a high level three and defense wing who gets the job done. Wiggins shot above 40% from beyond the arc on 5 attempts and his defense was amongst the league's best.

4. PF- Giannis Antetokounmpo: Just Be You and Stay Healthy

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) is introduced as a new member of the team by Miami Heat president Pat Riley (left) and head coach Erik Spoelstra (right) during a press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Giannis, it's easy --although change is hard-- he just needs to be the player the Miami Heat traded for. Giannis needs to be a top 5 player in the league this season and a physical presence on both ends of the court. Beyond that, it's simply making sure he stays healthy.

5. C- Bam Adebayo: Get Everyone on Board

Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Miami Heat are good, Bam Adebayo gets his flowers, and now they have a chance to be really good. Adebayo will get to play with the best player he has ever played with, and will form an elite front court duo that will be one of if not the best in the NBA. Bam's job is to prove he can play alongside Giannis. Continue to be yourself, but maximize the role you are given, continue to be a defensive anchor, and continue your offensive growth, all while leading this team. As Captain, Bam will have to ensure that all the new faces in Miami buy into the Culture and buy into what it takes to win.

If Miami's starting five can accomplish these things, while being coached by one of the NBA's best coaches, the sky is the limit in Miami. But the time to improve on these things is now, and there is no time to waste as the season is rapidly approaching.