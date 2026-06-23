Miami Heat Shoot Skyward in Kashi NBA Finals Prediction Market

Miami Heat President Pat Riley finally landed his next “white whale,” acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks in a trade. Prediction markets acted immediately, launching Miami up the 2027 NBA Finals board.

Kalshi’s NBA market has Miami sitting with the fifth strongest chances to win at 12%, while Polymarket lists it at a stronger 13% and third on the board.

2027 NBA Finals Winner - Kalshi

Oklahoma City Thunder 26%

San Antonio Spurs 23%

Boston Celtics 13%

New York Knicks 13%

Miami Heat 12%

2027 NBA Finals Winner - Polymarket

Oklahoma City Thunder 21%

San Antonio Spurs 19%

Miami Heat 13%

New York Knicks 11%

Boston Celtics 8%

A $20 trade on Miami to win on Polymarket’s 13% price offers a $101.59 profit, while Kalshi is offering $155.82 on the same trade amount if the Heat do win.

After the trade, Miami’s price shot up 7% on Kalshi (5% to 12%) and 8% on Polymarket (5% to 13%).

Trade details

This was a massive trade given the caliber of player that Antetokounmpo is. Miami sent Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, a pick swap, and a second-round pick to Milwaukee.

In exchange, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis head to South Beach.

What to expect & where they go from here

Analysts call this one of the East’s strongest duos, let alone the NBA. Especially on the defensive front, with both of Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo racking up at least five NBA All-Defensive team appearances. ESPN’s NBA Insider Shams Charania said on “Get Up” on Monday morning that they are as strong a duo in the East to get a roster started with.

“You have Giannis, you have Bam. That's as strong of a duo in the Eastern Conference to start your roster with, but they know that they have work to do. They have to go get shooters. They have to get depth on this team. They’ll have exceptions to use up and other avenues.”

Following the trade, Miami has five roster spots available with $18 million in cap space that it can spend. One reported route is having Andrew Wiggins decline his $30.2 million option and sign him for less to create more room.

Miami is also working to keep Norman Powell. He averaged 21.7 points this season while shooting 38% from deep.

New users who sign up with the Polymarket invite code SIBONUS and deposit $20 or more will receive $50 in trading funds — one of the best welcome offers in prediction markets right now.

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