The Miami Heat are a middling NBA team with many decisions to make and are beginning a huge offseason. One where they are hunting yet another star --this time it's Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat are likely all-in on Antetokounmpo, but if they can't land their whale, and they fail to pivot, they need to take advantage of the current landscape of the NBA and potentially trade a player while he has value.

If Miami trades for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyler Herro is almost guaranteed to be a part of the package, but with a divorce seeming more and more likely, a Giannis trade isn't the only chance Herro sees his way out of Miami.

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat are expected to be heading for a divorce this summer, per @GregSylvander



(h/t @HeatCulture13) pic.twitter.com/IDLtR62lEX — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 29, 2026

Cade Can't Do it All

Cade Cunningham is the best player in Detroit, and they clearly need another scorer, a reliable number two option who can score at all three levels. Tyler Herro fits that frame perfectly. While Herro's defense is lacking, the Pistons already have the defensive structure. Built by JB Bickerstaff and anchored by Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren, Cade Cunningham, and many others.

But in the playoffs, when Cade Cunningham was shut down, when Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson weren't scoring, the Pistons faltered. That's why Tyler Herro can help them.

- Tyler Herro

- Austin Reaves

- Giannis Antetokounmpo

- Kawhi Leonard

- Trey Murphy

- Michael Porter Jr.

- Jaylen Brown



Idc who it is, the #1 priority for Detroit this offseason is to get Cade some offensive help — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) May 18, 2026

Herro has averaged as high as 23.9 points per game, been an All-Star, a sixth man of the year, and has neared 50/40/90 shooting splits in numerous seasons.

Herro's offensive efficiency, mixed with his ability to succeed as both a first and second option make him a seamless fit, especially as Detroit already has the defensive structure.

What Would Miami Want?

This is where this gets tricky. Herro is a talented player and he's on an expiring contract, but what could Detroit offer Miami. Herro likely isn't worth just draft capital alone, and due to the NBA's current CBA and apron rules, the Pistons will have to do some salary matching.

Based on the Pistons roster, some mixture of Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, Paul Reed, or Duncan Robinson would have to be involved --it also depends on if Miami sent anyone else to Detroit.

The Pistons also have 4 first round picks available for trade.

If the Pistons offer Miami a first-round pick, they have to make the deal. There is also a scenario where I could see a three-team trade that involves Miami, Detroit, and Milwaukee.

I'm certain the Heat wouldn't trade Herro to Detroit unless it involved picks, but the question started with who needs Herro the most, and Herro would be a huge contributor to a Detroit team that desperately needs a secondary option.