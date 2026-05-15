The role of Davion Mitchell in Miami contains two separate paths

Reliability is a key attribute in the National Basketball Association, but even moreso within the Miami Heat's organization.

Just take it back a few weeks ago when Pat Riley preached that the first thing he looks at when evaluating a player is their games played. Availability and reliability matters.

And well, although it hasn't always been in flashy fashion, Davion Mitchell has brought that at the point guard position.

He played in 70 of 82 games this season, while starting all 70 of those games. Coming off a 45% shooting season from three, he followed that up with a 40% three point shooting season on slightly more attempts.

The finishing and attacking remained strong within a new offense that catered to his isolation bully ball attacks, while leaning away from the half court play-making stuff we saw a year ago.

If you asked Mitchell, the thing he wasn't pleased with this season was actually on the other side of the ball. The side of the ball that has been his strongsuit for as long as he's been walking.

"No," Mitchell responded when asked if this season met his defensive standards. "I felt last year I was more disruptive than I was this year."

Based on the eye test, I think many would agree. The Heat lacking size across the board meant Mitchell had to constantly take oversized guard match-ups such as LaMelo Ball or Cade Cunningham that just have too much of an advantage.

His on-ball defense is his strength, so leaning into as much zone defense as they did which relies heavily on positional off-ball defense may have played a part as well.

"Going into the summer, I know the things I got to work on: get more in shape," Mitchell said in his exit interview a few weeks ago.

But in many ways, his off-season approach contains two different paths in front of him. The same two paths the Miami Heat's organization is currently debating.

There's a scenario where the Heat strike out on the big stars yet again, and bring back a very similar roster next season that probably doesn't include the scoring punch of Norman Powell.

In that case, the Miami Heat would still have Kasparas Jakucionis on the roster, and whoever the 13th pick in the draft would be, which has a strong possibility of being a guard.

If the team is leaning into this state again, it's hard to keep preaching a high floor point guard such as Mitchell in that starting spot, as the development of Jakucionis and that first round pick becomes the focal point of the team's new direction.

But then there's the second path. A path that I'm sure Mitchell would be fond of when it comes to playing style.

Giving Mitchell a back-line defense of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo would feel like a defensive dream. If Miami can find a way to land an Antetokounmpo type, the team's young core would be rerouted and the plans shift back into a win now mode.

And of course, Mitchell would still be in Miami.

The offense would be totally scrapped once again, and the team would see another surge in pick and rolls to fit the personnel on this roster.

Mitchell would be able to have a two man game field day with the lob/rolling threats of Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

The thing about this tandem is the shooting around this core needs to be prioritized. The Heat already lacked enough shooting this season, and as Miami did with LeBron James during the Big 3, the role player shooting would be the next domino to fall.

Moral of the story is that Mitchell's role always feels to be intact, but could see a much different dosage of usage and minutes depending on the path the organization takes in the coming months.

Dawg in the lab 💪 pic.twitter.com/k6YhDYB9Dh — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 14, 2026

And as you can see, Mitchell hasn't left the gym yet.