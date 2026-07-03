The Hardaway name is officially returning to South Florida, but the iconic number attached to it is staying exactly where it is.

After agreeing to a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Miami Heat in free agency, guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is headed back to his hometown team. While the move is a major homecoming, Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Sr. made it clear that his retired No. 10 jersey hanging in the rafters at the Kaseya Center is completely off-limits.

“I've been trying to get him in the Heat jersey and he will not be wearing my number if he gets on the Heat team. He will not be wearing my number, do you understand me? That number is never coming down. You are not going to wear my jersey.” Tim Hardaway Sr.

Tim Hardaway Sr said his son CAN’T wear his retired number 10:



“I've been trying to get him in the Heat jersey and he will not be wearing my number if he gets on the Heat team. He will not be wearing my number, do you understand me? That number is never coming down. You are not… pic.twitter.com/J1OD18f1UC — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) June 30, 2026

The Legacy of No. 10

Unknown date, 1997; Miami, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway (10) in action at the Miami Arena during the 1997 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hardaway Sr. explained that a retired jersey represents a lifetime of hard work and shouldn't be touched once it's up in the rafters. The elder Hardaway firmly established that legacy after joining Miami in 1996, starting all 367 regular-season games he played for the franchise while averaging 17.3 points and 7.8 assists. During his peak 1996-97 season, he finished fourth in MVP voting and set a single-season franchise record with 8.6 assists per game (a record he still holds).

Hardway's line of work in the NBA led to his induction to the National Basketball Hall of Fame and his legacy will forever be remembered in Miami.

Tim Hardaway Sr. won’t let anyone wear No. 10 in Miami… not even his own son 😂



THJ signed a one-year deal with the Heat on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/VLKOCJU8sw — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 2, 2026

Hardaway Sr. on his son getting to play in Miami.

“Everything that he was saying to me, as a father, as an NBA guy, was his heart was with Miami. He wanted to come play for Miami. That’s all he wanted to do, was come play for Miami. He wanted to go home and play for Miami…and I told him ‘It sounds like your heart is with Miami, and you need to be happy about your decision. And I think that you already decided that you really wanted to go to Miami.’ ”



“It’s a perfect, perfect fit for them and then playing with Giannis and Bam (Adebayo), I mean, you saw what the Heat did with their shooters, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson.”

Tim Hardaway Sr. on his son finally coming home to play for the Miami Heat:



“Everything that he was saying to me, as a father, as an NBA guy, was his heart was with Miami. He wanted to come play for Miami. That’s all he wanted to do, was come play for Miami. He wanted to go home… pic.twitter.com/tPYtXcJpZO — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) July 1, 2026

A New Opportunity in South Beach

Despite the strict jersey rule, Hardaway Sr. expressed immense pride in his son’s career, noting that the younger Hardaway has reached milestones -- like a Final Four and an NBA Finals appearance--that he never did.

Now, Hardaway Jr. gets to bring his own firepower to Miami. Coming off a strong season with the Denver Nuggets where he averaged 13.5 points per game, the veteran guard proved to be one of the league's top perimeter threats, shooting a career-best 40.7% from three-point range. The Nuggets offensive rating was a +5.9 with Hardaway on the floor.

As he prepares for the upcoming season in South Beach, he hopes to leave behind a similar legacy to his Father, just while sporting a different number, and hopefully bringing a title to South Beach.