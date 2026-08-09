The Miami Heat's biggest offensive hole this season is this

When evaluating a roster surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo that has been a work in progress, the public seems to point to one clear need to make things whole for the Miami Heat: shooting.

It's a fair statement when discussing what's needed to create a successful offense when Antetokounmpo has the ball in his hands. But after bringing in Tim Hardaway Jr, re-signing Simone Fontecchio, and the looming piece of Klay Thompson possibly landing in Miami, I'd argue spot up shooting won't be a giant issue for this group.

Instead there's another offensive hole that'll be the real talking point this season I believe, and that is overall shot creation.

Taking a look at the guard room, this Heat group has a lot of strong pieces that are great complementary pieces to have on the floor. But Davion Mitchell, Hardaway Jr, and Pelle Larsson are not guys that have been heavily relied on to create a bucket out of nothing late in the shot clock very often.

The Antetokounmpo drive and kick game will be just fine. But what about when he's off the floor? Or what about when he's not the head of the action on a certain possession?

The obvious work around is to create an offense, which Erik Spoelstra and the staff will, that leans on overall player movement, dribble hand-off hubs, and a whole lot of pick and rolls which will include inverted actions.

Yet even with that said, there will be pockets of games where somebody will be forced to see a usage increase and create some things one-on-one.

So who might that be right now?

First name on that list will actually be Tim Hardaway Jr. He's going to lead the way in the Heat's dribble hand-off department, but his microwave scoring off the dribble will be depended on more than it was a year ago in Denver.

Extra dribbles, mid range pull-ups, middle of the lane floaters, and just a guy that is capable of making tough shots.

The second guy on that list would be Andrew Wiggins.

There's going to be a massive push from Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo to force his aggression for this upcoming season's roster. Increased shot attempts and increased on-ball reps.

The downfall to that is while he's an extremely strong secondary attacker, it's a different deal when having to be that primary guy. His handle will be the deciding factor on how that goes, but he does have some tough shot making abilities and the athleticism to get to his spots downhill.

The last name I'll mention as an option is to be determined, and that's because we haven't seen him in a real NBA game yet.

Here’s every performance from Ryan Conwell in the Summer League:



21 PTS - 3 REB - 3 AST - 43 3P%

16 PTS - 7 REB - 3 AST - 1 STL

26 PTS - 5 REB - 4 AST - 57 FG%

19 PTS - 1 REB - 3 AST - 44 FG%



The Heat just needed only 4 games to be confident in bringing him back from Vegas😳 https://t.co/hNuj8A2r7K pic.twitter.com/LVwYTl8srD — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) July 15, 2026

That guy would be Ryan Conwell, and although his spot-up shooting has been pointed to as his biggest weapon currently, his on-ball wiggle and wild shot making ability on the move showcases some upside to tap into that potentially.

Will that be seen out the gate in his rookie season? I wouldn't bet on that, but I'd like to see him get some creation reps in the preseason.

Overall, I think the Heat will find a way to work around this issue, as I'm higher on this current group's potential than the general public seem to be.

But even on good teams, there are weaknesses that need to be addressed, which is what training camp will be about. If the shot creation bump doesn't come from a DeMar DeRozan type prior to the season, it'll need to come from in-house.

And we shall see which guy takes that step forward into that role.