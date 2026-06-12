In the NBA landscape, things can change quickly overnight. It was just a few days ago that it appeared that the Miami Heat were the legitimate favorites to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo. All the momentum was in the Miami Heat’s favor, and just like that, poof. Tons of reports linked Miami as the favorite to land Giannis, the two-time MVP, and now many people around the league believe a new threat has emerged.

According to reports from The Athletic, Antetokounmpo would be open to signing a long-term extension with the Boston Celtics. If that is true, that dramatically changes the landscape for the Heat and for the NBA as a whole.

Boston Can Offer a Better Trade Package

If the Boston Celtics truly are interested in Antetokounmpo, then the Miami Heat are in trouble. The Celtics can definitely offer a better trade package for Giannis.

The Athletic reported that the Celtics could build a deal around Jaylen Brown, and that's a big deal. The key here is that they can either keep him or Milwaukee can potentially reroute Brown to a third team in exchange for additional prospects and draft picks. That type of trade framework makes it difficult for Miami to compete.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is open to signing a long-term extension with the Celtics, which makes Boston more comfortable to the idea of offering Jaylen Brown, per @TheAthletic.



The Bucks would reroute Brown to a third team for a haul of prospects and picks. pic.twitter.com/iM4SmIZ1Oi — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 12, 2026

The Heat's rumored package has centered around Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Nikola Jovic, future first-round picks, and additional assets. While that is a strong offer, Jaylen Brown is a proven NBA champion, Finals MVP, and perennial All-Star in the middle of his prime. If Milwaukee decides it wants the best possible return, Boston may have the upper hand.

The Heat Continue to Watch Rivals Pass Them By

This would be a devastating blow for Miami Heat fans. This is more than just losing out on Giannis. This would be a trend where the Miami Heat have been linked to top superstars and have ended up getting left at the altar. Heat fans would lose all hope and faith that this front office can build a true championship-contending roster. The Heat have had some incredible playoff runs with Jimmy Butler, including two NBA Finals appearances. Now, the Heat are stuck in the middle, and Eastern teams are surpassing them.

Boston already won a championship recently and could now add Giannis. Let that sink in, the Celtics are recent NBA champs and are still hungry and motivated to improve their team and chances.

The New York Knicks are on the verge of capturing their first title in 53 years; meanwhile, Miami remains stuck in search of its next superstar.

Ira Winderman Adds More Fuel to the Fire

Miami Heat insider Ira Winderman recently added to the speculation.

"I think Boston is not only back in, but Milwaukee right now is trying to find a third team for Jaylen Brown. It's very real."

Winderman even admitted that the situation has changed quickly.

"Last week, I was preparing my Heat get Giannis story. This morning I started a file about being left at the altar yet again ... these things are ever evolving."

Those comments should grab the attention of every Heat fan.

Pat Riley's Biggest Offseason Test

Nothing has been decided yet; the Heat are still in the Giannis race and are in the conversation. If Boston is actually willing to offer Jaylen Brown, then the Heat are in trouble. If not, the Heat should still have the best package.