New Three-Team Trade Could Be The Heat's Path To Landing Giannis Antetokounmpo

Another day, another Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumor story. We’re getting closer to the NBA Draft, and these Giannis rumors keep gaining more momentum. A new report came out, and this could be good news for the Miami Heat.

According to Marc Stein from The Stein Line, the Milwaukee Bucks are actively seeking the Portland Trail Blazers as a preferred facilitator in any potential Giannis trade. The reason is pretty straightforward:: Milwaukee wants its pick swaps back, which they sent to Portland in the Damian Lillard blockbuster trade.

The Bucks are actively seeking out the Blazers as a preferred facilitator in their trade involving Giannis Antetokounmpo, per @TheSteinLine.



Milwaukee covets receiving their picks back from the Damian Lillard trade, but Giannis will not sign off on at all being sent to Portland. pic.twitter.com/270PIt0x3E — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 10, 2026

The key here is that Portland would be a third-team facilitator, not a destination to land Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis has no interest in being traded to Portland.

Why does Portland get involved?

If the Milwaukee Bucks can reattain their 2028 and 2030 pick swaps tied to the Lillard trade, it would be a major victory for them.

The two pick swaps could be super valuable for the Bucks, especially as they would be in a rebuild stage after trading away their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The package would be a perfect blend of players and draft picks, and Milwaukee could regain control of its destiny. This is why the Bucks want Portland involved in the trade.

The Proposed Trade

Miami Heat Receive

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bobby Portis

Milwaukee Bucks Receive

Tyler Herro

Kel'el Ware

Nikola Jovic

2026 First-Round Pick (No. 13 Overall)

Future Miami First-Round Picks

2028 First-Round Pick Swap (returned from Portland)

2030 First-Round Pick Swap (returned from Portland)

Portland Trail Blazers Receive

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Davion Mitchell

Unprotected 2028 First-Round Pick (from Miami)

Future First-Round Pick (from Miami)

Why Milwaukee Would Consider It

The main reason Milwaukee would accept this offer is that they would regain control of their future draft capital. Those pick-swap rights could be very valuable to a rebuilding franchise. The Bucks would also receive a strong player package featuring former All-Star Tyler Herro and a young prospect, Kel’el Ware.

Why Portland Would Consider It

If Giannis is unwilling to play for the Trail Blazers long-term, then realistically, they shouldn't be pursuing Giannis. Instead, they can capitalize on being a third-team facilitator and receive draft capital from the Heat and a promising player in Jame Jaquez.

It wouldn't be a realistic option for Portland to pursue Giannis if he is unwilling to commit long-term. NBA teams love to get involved as a third-team facilitator in blockbuster trades because they can reap benefits as well. The Blazers could capitalize on Milwaukee's urgency and turn those swaps into value players who can help build their roster.

One of those key young players would be Jaquez, who would give Portland another developmental wing, while Mitchell adds a defensive-minded guard to the rotation.