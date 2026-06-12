What's Holding Magic Back From Giannis Antetokounmpo Blockbuster Trade

The Orlando Magic are waiting to get the ball rolling on the rest of their offseason with the NBA Finals close to conclusion.

Once the season comes to an end, the Magic will officially sign their contract with San Antonio Spurs associate head coach Sean Sweeney to become their next head coach. From there, the timeline is tight, especially when it comes to the NBA Draft and free agency coming in the next couple of weeks.

The trade rumors involving Giannis Antetokounmpo are also expected to reach a boiling point, and the Magic will have to put their best offer forward. However, they are likely waiting on Sweeney to finish his season with the Spurs to figure out how to proceed.

"Orlando is interesting, a team on the rise in the East, but with questions about whether they have a true No. 1 shot creator and bucket getter who can get them a ring," NBA insider Kurt Helin wrote.

"The Magic are expected to let new coach Sean Sweeney try to figure out the Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner puzzle rather than blow it up for Antetokounmpo or anyone else, league sources told NBC Sports. However, if they decide to get in the mix, they can put together an impressive offer."

Magic Playing Waiting Game For Giannis

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts following a play during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Magic's decision to hire Sweeney came shortly after the team met with him in San Antonio during the Western Conference Finals. The Magic were extremely impressed by Sweeney and his strategies and philosophies for moving the Magic forward and did not want to wait until another team had a chance to snatch him up.

The Magic have demonstrated patience when it comes to Sweeney, but the timing of the Spurs' playoff series has put Orlando in an uncomfortable position to move forward.

The Magic are viewed as one of the top teams that can trade for Giannis because they have Paolo Banchero able to headline the offer. Banchero is arguably the strongest player that any potential Giannis suitor could offer, making the Magic a team to watch in the sweepstakes.

However, with the NBA draft less than two weeks away, Milwaukee is looking to make a deal before then in case picks are involved from this year's draft. Therefore, the Magic need to come up with their best offer for Antetokounmpo and will want their head coach's opinion on it.

Should Magic Trade Paolo Banchero For Giannis?

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Magic have people in the building that support the idea of bringing Giannis on board. Sweeney coached Antetokounmpo from 2014-18, which were formative years for the future MVP. On top of that, president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and senior advisor John Hammond both have experience working with Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, which solidifies the relationship.

A trade for the Magic is more about their relationship with Banchero than with Antetokounmpo. Between the two, Banchero offers the brighter future as a 23-year-old who just averaged 26 points per game in a playoff series and arguably carried his squad to victory three times against a 60-win Detroit Pistons team. While Banchero comes with his flaws, his future is bright and his ceiling is very high.

If the Magic feel good about Banchero's ability to lead the franchise to a championship, like Antetokounmpo did with the Bucks back in 2021, they shouldn't make an offer and allow Giannis to go to either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics, who appear to be the other frontrunners in his sweepstakes.

However, if there is any doubt in Sweeney's corner, the Magic might be closer to a Giannis trade than any other team in the league.